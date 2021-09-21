Who won the Daytona 500? Full results, winner from NASCAR’s
The winner of the 2021 Daytona 500 wasn’t in the lead until the very end of the race after a fiery crash on the final lap opened a path for him to drive through. Michael McDowell was tracking leaders (and Penske teammates) Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski on Lap 200 of the 200-lap race when Logano and Keselowski wrecked and NASCAR subsequently turned on the caution lights. McDowell was ahead of Chase Elliott by a car length at the time of the caution, giving him the lead and the race win. He crossed the start-finish line first for good measure after securing his first Cup Series victory in his 358th career start.www.uticaphoenix.net
Comments / 1