Who won the Daytona 500? Full results, winner from NASCAR’s

We had NASCAR Cup Series Playoff racing in the desert on Sunday night and afterward there were some clear winners and losers. Let’s dig right into it. First and foremost, the biggest winner is obviously Denny Hamlin. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing took home the victory at the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Now that Hamlin has officially punched his ticket to the Round of 8, he will be able to sleep a little bit easier at night. He won’t have to stress about winning one of the next two wild card races. Those include trips to Talladega Superspeedway and then to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO