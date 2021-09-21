CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Who won the Daytona 500? Full results, winner from NASCAR’s

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winner of the 2021 Daytona 500 wasn’t in the lead until the very end of the race after a fiery crash on the final lap opened a path for him to drive through. Michael McDowell was tracking leaders (and Penske teammates) Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski on Lap 200 of the 200-lap race when Logano and Keselowski wrecked and NASCAR subsequently turned on the caution lights. McDowell was ahead of Chase Elliott by a car length at the time of the caution, giving him the lead and the race win. He crossed the start-finish line first for good measure after securing his first Cup Series victory in his 358th career start.

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Biggest Winners and Losers From South Point 400

We had NASCAR Cup Series Playoff racing in the desert on Sunday night and afterward there were some clear winners and losers. Let’s dig right into it. First and foremost, the biggest winner is obviously Denny Hamlin. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing took home the victory at the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Now that Hamlin has officially punched his ticket to the Round of 8, he will be able to sleep a little bit easier at night. He won’t have to stress about winning one of the next two wild card races. Those include trips to Talladega Superspeedway and then to Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy