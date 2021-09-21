BAGGED AUDI 100: CITRUS OF ANGELS

They may not be directly related, but this modified Astra VXR and angry VW Polo sure do share a lot of DNA…. Feature from Fast Car. Words: Dan Bevis. Photos: Ed Keating. Identical twins are more common than you might think. Around 1-in-250 births spawns a matching pair, and as fans of questionable 1980s movies will no doubt attest, twins can be entertaining things – and if the Schwarzenegger/DeVito axis Twins is anything to go by, they don’t always have to look a lot like one another either. Of all the types of twins, identical ones are the variant that people generally call to mind when they hear the term (invariably making crap jokes about ‘which one is the evil one?’, which identical twins don’t find amusing at all, trust us), simply because we all love the element of mischief that’s inherent in their very being – clone brothers or lookalike sisters can have endless fun pretending to be one another to freak out their mates, or scaring local elderly folk into thinking they’re suffering from chronic déjà vu, or simply screwing their siblings over by signing for parcels that arrive in their name or re-mortgaging their houses without them knowing. So much potential for comedy. But equally melon-twisting are the zygotically-split womb-buddies who don’t look exactly like each other; the ones who share so much DNA and character and yet are unable to unlock one another’s phones with Face ID.

