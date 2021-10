Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle isn't worried about head coach Mike Tomlin calling him old. The 32-year-old has other comments motivating him. "If I can be honest, there are a lot of other players who are really good at my position, but I don't see any reason why they're better than me," Heyward said. "That's just me being honest. I feel like I put in the work and I try to be the best d-lineman in the league."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO