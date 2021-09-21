CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Helluva Way to Wake Up Bikeshare Edition

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn writes from the Capital Bikeshare at Florida and 9th St, NW: “Looks like someone popped all the tires at the whole Bikestand, like 15 bikes.”. This rental is located at Lawrence NE near 10 NE. The Craigslist ad says: “$1,600 / 1br – Furnished Bright Apartment with Garden (Brookland, Washington DC)

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
popville.com

“they say they’ll be open Wednesday 9-29”

On Sunday we picked up a couple of burrito bowls from Chipotle at 1837 M St. NW. They told us this is their last day at that location, they’re moving to the new space on Connecticut Avenue. They say they’ll be open Wednesday 9-29.”. For full functionality of this site...
RESTAURANTS
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for those looking for a house with “caring neighbors which gives the block a real community feel”

This rental is located at Morse Street near Montello Avenue, NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,300 / 4br – 1700ft2 – Peaceful Townhouse with Garden (Trinidad / H Street) My 4 bedroom renovated townhouse in Trinidad / H St neighborhood is available from Oct 1. The house is located on a quiet street with friendly, caring neighbors which gives the block a real community feel. The house is the corner unit and has lots of natural light and quiet comfortable rooms.
popville.com

“New parking signs, but any warning?”

There are few streets that escape the wrath of DC Parking enforcement. The odd numbered side of 9thSt NW by the intersection of 9th & O St was one of them – until this morning [earlier this week]. DC Parking has been installing paid permanent placards from O to the convention center. Knowing the operating model of parking for the city, is there any widespread notice before this happens, or should those parked that didn’t see the signs go up in a matter of hours expect an immediate parking ticket?“
TRAFFIC
popville.com

Sweet City Ride

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Washington National Cathedral “Announces Racial Justice Windows to Replace Confederate Windows”. Prince Of Petworth September 24, 2021 at 4:15pm. From an email:...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
popville.com

Celebrate Petworth is Saturday!

Celebrate Petworth is a free neighborhood festival organized by and for the residents of Petworth–celebrating the creativity, diversity, culture, and people of Petworth and its surrounding neighborhoods.”. schedule here. Road closures:. “On Saturday, September 25, 2021, Celebrate Petworth will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this...
POLITICS
popville.com

“I did a double take.”

Thanks to Abby for passing on Raël’s excellent question Saturday:. “Okay DC, who knows what’s up with the flock of sheep in the solar field at Randolph and Eastern in NE? I did a double take.”. September 24-26 Coronavirus Data Posted: 60,772. Prince Of Petworth September 27, 2021 at 4:15pm.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
PETS
popville.com

“Greenheart Juice Bar & Cafe is opening their FIRST DC LOCATION at Union Market”

1309 5th Street, NE courtesy Greenheart Juice Bar & Cafe. “By popular demand, following a hugely successful pop-up over the weekend, Greenheart Wellness, the area’s premium health and wellness brand, announces their first location in Washington, D.C. in Union Market. Known for their premium cold-pressed juice, juice cleanses, and nutrient-dense smoothies, salads and bowls, Greenheart recently rebranded to Greenheart Juice Bar & Cafe with an expanded menu of breakfast and lunch options. This opening will be followed by another DC location in spring 2022 in Georgetown, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
popville.com

Looking for Ratoncito!!

I’ve tried my local listserv, facebook group etc with no luck, so you’re my last hope!. Sunday I found this envelope tucked under the windshield wiper of my car. The contents ended up being very valuable and clearly not meant for me. Is there any way you could help try to get in touch with the intended recipient? I’m sure they are very upset right now.”
PETS
popville.com

Nixon Campaign Headquarters set up downtown

Thanks to Emily for sending from 17th and Pennsylvania Ave, NW:. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Downtown, Movies. About that Nixon Campaign Headquarters: “TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Movie Detail...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

DC Open House List for This Weekend

We’re officially in the throes of “DC Fall,” which means it’s time for Halloween decorations, pumpkin spice lattes and temperatures ranging from 50 to 80 degrees in a given day. With nearly 400 open houses scheduled across the District this weekend, it’s time to put the summer months behind you and focus on your home buying search. Take a look at some of our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
REAL ESTATE
popville.com

“We Are Closing The Doors After 9 Years!”

Yesterday there were 60,772 total positives. explore all the official D.C. data here From the Mayor’s Office: “The District’s reported data for September 27, 2021 includes 126 new positive coronavirus…. Sweet City Ride. Prince Of Petworth Today at 3:45pm. Thanks to srb and clg for sending this beauty from Brookland:
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Ne#Craigslist#The State Department#Georgia Avenue Nw
popville.com

Smashburger opens in Chinatown

For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Friday there were 60,205 total positives. explore all the official D.C. data here From the Mayor’s Office: “The District’s reported data for September 24-26, 2021 includes 566 new positive coronavirus…
popville.com

“Help with a clothing moth infestation”

Seeking recommendations for treating or companies that have effectively treated a clothing moth infestation. We are in a renovated rowhouse in Petworth and have been dealing with this problem for over a year. The problem started in a bedroom closet, but we can now find moths on all three levels of the house. Help!”
popville.com

“Trips can continue to be started in DC and drive through Arlington but you will no longer be able to end your trip in Arlington.”

Thanks to Jenna (and others) for passing on from Free2Move:. “As you are aware, as part of our Car Sharing service Free2Move offers all members both residential parking and metered parking at no cost to you. Over the past few months we have been working with the City of Arlington to renew our permits to operate in Arlington. Unfortunately, we have not been able to renew the permit and we were notified today by the City of Arlington to cease our operations in the area.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
popville.com

Real Estate Fresh Finds: September 29

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by Real Living At Home. “A rare, historic Victorian home, 2 minutes from the US Capitol and Supreme Court. With soaring 20-foot ceilings, original pocket doors, four fireplaces with 120-year-old stonework, you will experience a home modernized yet beautifully preserved within keeping of its 1900 history. This 4 story, 4 bedroom house is 2,551 square feet with the potential to add another 500+ square feet. The living room has vaulted ceilings, crown molding, recessed lighting, a gas fireplace and a wine fridge. On the basement level, is an exceptionally large kitchen with granite countertops, recessed lighting, a center island and a food pantry set on beautiful clay tile flooring. Next to the kitchen is the formal dining room where you can enjoy the glow of a gas fireplace when dining and entertaining on those chilly nights. Four bedrooms, and two full baths on levels three and four are tiered with sitting areas overlooking the lower levels. With walls of windows and skylights, the home is filled with abundant light. Enjoy city surround and your Capitol Hill community of neighbors on your front patio enclosed with wrought iron fencing or the privacy and seclusion of your backyard outdoor patio. Excellent location as a rental property. This home also provides an incredible opportunity for a developer or a home renovator in an unrivaled location. Architectural plans for the property are available for inspection on site. Designed by an award-winning architect, these plans realize the full potential of the property by reclaiming large amounts of space lost in previous renovations to create a modern, luxurious inner-city home rivalling any property in the neighborhood. Homes on this street, and in this location, rarely become available — let alone one so close to the very heart of D.C. — so don’t miss your chance to own your own piece of paradise on Capitol Hill.”
REAL ESTATE
popville.com

Decked Out Columbia Heights Apartments With Two Months Free

Discover elevated D.C. living at Highland Park, directly above the Columbia Heights Metro with distinctly designed studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, two-bedroom with den and two-level loft apartments. With a Walk Score of 98 and prime location on bustling 14th Street, the property features an array of inspired amenities including an expansive...
REAL ESTATE
popville.com

Come back on 9/30/21 (today) at 5pm

Thanks to Brett for sending the update about the new Chipotle coming to Dupont. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Sweet City Ride. Prince Of Petworth Today at...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy