Scholar Athlete of the Week: Victoria Iannotti

Marlee wears No. 99 for the Queens University Royals field hockey team, where she is a sophomore goalkeeper. Marlee has been a goalie since her days at Beacon Middle School, and she was in the cage for three Cape Henlopen Division I State Championships. Marlee has stepped it up in her sophomore season at Queens University, where she has started three games with a 1.76 goals against average. The team, 2-2, lost to Limestone University 3-0, and Marlee played the second half, yielding only one goal. Head coach Brandi Kist said of Geppert, “Marlee has been doing very well. She is extremely focused on her fundamentals and makes corrections easily. Her development since the spring is really coming along, and she is learning how to own her circle and organize defense."
Comments / 0