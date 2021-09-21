CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Scholar Athlete of the Week: Victoria Iannotti

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Spectrum Scholar Athlete of the Week is Victoria Iannotti of C-NS. Iannotti excels in soccer and lacrosse, and is known for her hard work and dedication inside and outside the classroom. In addition to being a star athlete and member of the Honor Society, Iannotti has volunteered most...

