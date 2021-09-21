On the Set of Fox's Trippy New Reality TV Show, Which Turns Singers Into... Aliens?
Human pop stars? That’s so pre-pandemic. I was skeptical, a few weeks ago, as I approached the doors to a taping of Alter Ego, Fox’s new singing competition with a high-tech twist, but it felt the same as entering any old sound stage — at least for the first minute or so. On Alter Ego, which premieres this Wednesday night (September 22nd), the contestants don’t perform on stage, but rather behind a curtain whilst donning motion-capturing suits that control their own highly fantastical, augmented-reality avatars.www.greenwichtime.com
