On the Set of Fox's Trippy New Reality TV Show, Which Turns Singers Into... Aliens?

Everyone has a guilty pleasure: From chocolate chip cookies at midnight to watching Gilmore Girls with a tub of ice cream for the millionth time, there’s something we all do when we’re desperate for comfort, and never tell anyone. And here comes my confession, my ultimate guilty pleasure: Reality TV. From ”Survivor” to ”Love Island,” from “The Circle” to “Bachelor in Paradise,” I’ve watched it all. With a tub of ice cream and popcorn handy, wrapped up in my favorite blanket and sitting in my “spot” on the couch. My suitemates know I’ve assumed my position for the day when I then proceed to turn on the tv and watch the tenth season of “Love Island.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO