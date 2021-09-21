CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

On the Set of Fox's Trippy New Reality TV Show, Which Turns Singers Into... Aliens?

By Samantha Hissong
GreenwichTime
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman pop stars? That’s so pre-pandemic. I was skeptical, a few weeks ago, as I approached the doors to a taping of Alter Ego, Fox’s new singing competition with a high-tech twist, but it felt the same as entering any old sound stage — at least for the first minute or so. On Alter Ego, which premieres this Wednesday night (September 22nd), the contestants don’t perform on stage, but rather behind a curtain whilst donning motion-capturing suits that control their own highly fantastical, augmented-reality avatars.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

Who is Cupcake from The Masked Singer?

SWEET Cupcake was in high demand as viewers flooded the comment section on Instagram asking for a cupcake mask. It will be brought to life in season six of The Masked Singer, which will premiere on Fox on September 22, 2021, hosted by Nick Cannon. What does Cupcake look like?
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Celine Dion Doc in the Works from Sony Music Entertainment

Continuing a pattern of documentary features on celebrities made with the close involvement of the subjects they depict, Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division, in partnership with SME Canada and Vermilion Films, announced the start of production for an untitled feature-length documentary about Celine Dion, the five-time Grammy-winning artist who has sold more than 250 million records over a 40-year career. The film is being directed by Vermillion’s lead creative player, Irene Taylor, whose first feature documentary, Hear and Now, won both a Peabody and the Audience Award at Sundance in 2007. Her doc short, The Final Inch (2009), was nominated for...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
mediapost.com

New For Fall: Fox Takes 'Big Leap' With Show About A Show

The new fall Fox series “The Big Leap” is a scripted TV drama about an unscripted reality-competition dance show -- basically, a show about a show within a show. As such, the show feels new and innovative, and it is both of these things up to a point. The only...
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

'The Big Leap' on Fox Introduces a New Star in Simone Recasner: TV Review

Fox has lately made its name, and its success, on televised music competitions — everything from “The Masked Singer” and “Dancer” franchises to a revived “Name That Tune” to the amiably strange “I Can See Your Voice.” And so it makes a certain kind of sense that this fall, it launches a new scripted series about … the inner workings of a reality-TV contest.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Alanis Morissette
TODAY.com

'Head of the Class' turns 35: How the show pioneered diversity on TV

It's a high school experience everyone can fondly remember. “Head of the Class,” a sitcom about a class of gifted honors students in New York City’s fictional Fillmore High School who learn life lessons under the caring eye of history teacher Mr. Moore, played by Howard Hesseman, celebrates the 35th anniversary of its premiere this September.
TVGuide.com

New Fall Broadcast TV Shows: Which Ones Are Worth Watching?

As if any of us needed more TV options to watch, the big five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC -- are about to unload a metric ton of series on you filling up almost every day of the week. Not only will there be returning favorites, like 13 Chicago shows and half a dozen Law & Orders, there will also be handfuls of new shows that you've never heard of for you to sort through. Deep breath, it's a lot.
TV SERIES
fox5atlanta.com

FOX’S wild new 'Alter Ego' features Atlanta singer

ATLANTA - "My name on the show is Queen Dynamite! So, get hype, Queen Dynamite!" Bow down to the new queen: Atlanta’s own Dasharra Bridges is part of a show so wild, it has to be seen to be believed. FOX’s "Alter Ego" is a competition show featuring twenty contestants...
ATLANTA, GA
Marin Independent Journal

TV tonight: ‘Survivor,’ ‘Masked Singer’ launch new seasons

“Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS): Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere. In the premiere episode, three tribes fight for their life in the first immunity challenge to guarantee safety at tribal council. (“Survivor” super fan Joan Morris provides her traditional rundown of the cast, which includes a Bay Area resident. For the first time, host Jeff Probst will also take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season, even letting fans in on some twists before the players are made aware.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Music Streaming#Aliens#Warner Music Group#Unreal Engine#Silver Spoon#Major League Baseball#Avatar#Botox
Campus Times

Muskaan’s Musings: Reality TV isn’t that bad

Everyone has a guilty pleasure: From chocolate chip cookies at midnight to watching Gilmore Girls with a tub of ice cream for the millionth time, there’s something we all do when we’re desperate for comfort, and never tell anyone. And here comes my confession, my ultimate guilty pleasure: Reality TV. From ”Survivor” to ”Love Island,” from “The Circle” to “Bachelor in Paradise,” I’ve watched it all. With a tub of ice cream and popcorn handy, wrapped up in my favorite blanket and sitting in my “spot” on the couch. My suitemates know I’ve assumed my position for the day when I then proceed to turn on the tv and watch the tenth season of “Love Island.”
ROCHESTER, NY
reality blurred

9 fall reality TV shows I’m most looking forward to

Fall television has arrived: CBS’s Survivor returns at long last, and so do shows from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars to Fox’s The Masked Singer, Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules to Bravo’s new Winter House. More than 90 reality TV shows premiere over the next two months, and among those are some...
TV SERIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Reality shows inspire Fox drama 'Big Leap'

The show's title pretty much says it: An ensemble of actors, some familiar and others relative newcomers, are ready to take “The Big Leap.”. In a rare instance of a documentary (in this case, England's “Big Ballet”) inspiring a drama series, the Fox offering that premieres today, sees people from various backgrounds vie on an unscripted program for roles in a modern version of Tchaikovsky's legendary “Swan Lake.” Scott Foley (“Scandal”) plays a producer trying to move past recent personal and professional setbacks as he and a choreographer (Mallory Jansen) tackle the project.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Herald

Glenbrook North graduate is a catch for prime reality TV show

One never knows where a summer school class may lead. Alexander Rubinow, Glenbrook North '97, turned his interest in a catchy course description into hundreds of television screen credits, two Emmy nominations and a gold statue. An editor on Original Productions' "Deadliest Catch" on Discovery, in 2015 the Los Angeles...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy