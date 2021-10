Utica, NY- October 3, 2021− The annual Mohawk Valley Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Greater Central New York Chapter and the Center for Family Life and Recovery will be held at the MVCC campus in Utica on October 3 from 9:30 am -12:00 pm. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.

UTICA, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO