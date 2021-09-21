CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betting bullets: Big bets on Buccaneers to go 17-0

Cover picture for the articleTwo big bets on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make history this year were placed in July and highlight an offseason filled with betting support for the defending champions. Caesars Sportsbook reported taking two big bets on the Buccaneers to go 17-0 in the regular season. The first, $10,000 at +5,000, would pay a net $500,000, and the second, $28,200 at +3,000, would pay a net $846,000. Both bets were placed last week in New Jersey. The sportsbook declined to say if they were from the same customer.

