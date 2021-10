Evert well-established rapper has a duty to bring up a new artist under their wing. Lil Wayne brought Drake into the game, Jay-Z brought Kanye, and Gucci Mane and Young Thug are practically responsible for introducing a solid 75% of artists from Atlanta, if not more. Lil Baby has certainly become a pop star in his own right but in the past few years, he's also introduced some incredible new artists under the 4PF label. Of course, 42 Dugg has been crushing the game but Rylo Rodriguez has been on the come-up as well.

