Kodak Black Extends Olive Branch To Jackboy After WizDaWizard's Death
Kodak Black doesn't want to lose another one of his friends while they're on bad terms, so he's trying to get things right with Jackboy -- one of the artists that he's seen the most success with. The Sniper Gang representative has been feuding with Kodak for the last few months, but after the passing of WizDaWizard, another of Kodak's artists, Yak is hoping that his issues with Jack will dissipate.www.hotnewhiphop.com
