CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kodak Black Extends Olive Branch To Jackboy After WizDaWizard's Death

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKodak Black doesn't want to lose another one of his friends while they're on bad terms, so he's trying to get things right with Jackboy -- one of the artists that he's seen the most success with. The Sniper Gang representative has been feuding with Kodak for the last few months, but after the passing of WizDaWizard, another of Kodak's artists, Yak is hoping that his issues with Jack will dissipate.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 2

Related
dreddsinfo.com

Kodak Black & His Girlfriend Maranda Johnson Are Expecting A Baby Girl

Kodak Black Is Reportedly Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend. Kodak Black is reportedly expecting his second child, according to the Florida rapper’s lawyer Bradford Cohen, who broke the news today. TMZ broke the news after hearing from Cohen, who claims that Kodak is expecting his second child, and...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black's Ex-Fiancée Mellow Rackz Signs With Young Money

Mellow Rackz is having a breakout year, gaining lots of fame after being linked to Florida rapper Kodak Black. Shortly after being released from prison, Kodak claimed that he was engaged to Mellow Rackz, bringing the rising rapper to a new level of relevance. While seemingly nothing came of their...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Recalls C-Murder Phone Call Over Master P Beef

From the moment he got out of prison, Kodak Black has been making up for lost time with a slew of new singles and projects, many of which reflect a renewed sense of gratitude and fulfillment. In one of those recent songs “Too Boosie,” Kodak also acknowledged a potential beef...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kodak Black Appears to Address Death of WizDaWizard: ‘I’ve Been Dealing With Losses My Whole Life’

Kodak Black appeared to address the recent death of his close friend and Sniper Gang artist WizDaWizard. Kodak gave a speech on Saturday during a gathering for Jennifer Sepot after donating $20,000 to the child of the 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale officer who died from complications related to COVID-19. “The stuff with Jennifer, it touched me ‘cause my beautiful girlfriend, she’s expecting my daughter soon,” he explained.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Supports "#SoberChallenge Before Milk Crates," Speaks Up About Addiction

Giving back to the community and leading by example are important qualities to Kodak Black. Despite the rapper's legal troubles and scandals, Kodak has been a leading force in his city, often donating money, buying items for underserved communities, and gifting children with presents during the holiday season. His attorney and good friend Bradford Cohen is always by his side, and on the lawyer's Instagram, he detailed Kodak's latest effort.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby's Jeweler Responds To Rapper's Thinly Veiled Threats

Lil Baby has never shied away from stunting for the 'Gram but unfortunately, it backfired on him the other day. The rapper was showing off what seemed to be an incredibly rare Patek Phillipe that he dropped $400K on. A jewelry page exposed the watch as being fake. Baby expressed his appreciation for the knowledge before putting his jeweler on blast. "@patekphillipe see this why I need to be on the list!!! After market jewelers going to make me do something I shouldn't be doing," Baby wrote on his IG story, along with a demon emoji.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Beat

Lil Wayne Just Crowned A New Female Rapper

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. When your childhood favorite rapper crowns his new signee the attention is real. On top of it being Lil Wayne aka the New Orleans goat, its a new female on the block. According to the internet abroad Mellow Racks, is Kodak Black ex’...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
Complex

Lil Wayne Welcomes New Young Money Signee Mellow Rackz With Chaining Moment, Mack Maine Hands Her $100K

Lil Wayne welcomed Young Money’s latest signee Mellow Rackz with a party LIV Miami, where Mack Maine handed her $100,000 in cold hard cash during the Young Money signee party, per LilWayneHQ. Macz posted videos from her chaining on Instagram and wrote, “Dreams really do come true 🥺 I really hustled this is no luck🙏 @livmiami ON A SUNDAY😈 it’s @mackmaine4president & @zoeydollaz in the Dj booth 4 me🤣😍 that’s the love u can’t buy💯💯 〽️ula Gang.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Enters Treatment Program After Failing Drug Test While On Supervised Release

Kodak Black has reportedly entered a three-month treatment program after failing a drug test, according to TMZ. The Florida rapper violated terms of his supervised prison release in his federal gun case with the positive test, which led to a court hearing this week. As a result of his actions, the judge ordered him to complete 90 days in a residential program.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olive Branch#Funerals#Kodak Black Extends Olive#Sniper Gang#Instagram Live#Youngboy
hotnewhiphop.com

Trick Daddy's Ex-Wife Addresses His "Eat The Booty" Remarks

Everyone is talking about Trick Daddy's comments on a recent episode of Drink Champs, where he told N.O.R.E. that he enjoys having his salad tossed. The remarks have elicited reactions from his fans, other artists, including Tank, and so many others. "Women eat the booty, too," said the Florida rapper....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Detroit

What Really Happened To Aaliyah? Sleeping Pills? Carried On The Plane To Her Death? R. Kelly Abuse?

It’s been 20 years since Aaliyah’s tragic plane crash in 2001. Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at the questions that still surround that day and shocking new details that have been revealed about the moments before the singer boarded the flight. Dr. Oz also speaks to Aaliyah’s uncle in an exclusive interview. He emotionally describes how the tragic loss of his niece still affects him and sets the record straight about what the family knew about her illegal marriage and alleged abuse at the hands of R. Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy & Joie Chavis Caught Kissing On A Yacht In Italy

There were rumors that Diddy was reconnecting with an old girlfriend and the internet was all abuzz about the Bad Boy icon canoodling with City Girls rapper Yung Miami. It is unclear if the gossip is true about either of those relationships, but pictures don't lie, and it seems that Diddy and Joie Chavis have been getting close.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Officer Who Held Tupac After Rapper Was Shot Says Conspiracy Theorists Threaten Him

He has shared his story several times over the years, and while it has not seemed to change, that hasn't stopped fans of Tupac Shakur from harassing Chris Carroll. Days ago marked the 25th anniversary since Tupac was shot in Las Vegas during a drive-by, and on September 13, fans will honor the day he passed. The milestone has prompted several involved in the incident to come forward, and now retired Las Vegas police officer Chris Carroll is speaking on the threats he has received for over two decades.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy