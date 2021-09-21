CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tragic Death Of Fashion Editor Richard Buckley

By Amanda Ray Byerly
Fashion editor Richard Buckley has died. He was 72 at the time of his death. As reported by People, the renowned fashion journalist famous for his work at New York Magazine, Women's Wear Daily, and Vanity Fair died on September 19, 2021, at the Los Angeles residence he shared with his long-time husband and acclaimed fashion designer Tom Ford. "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley," a statement by Ford's representatives read. It's reported that Buckley "died of natural causes after a long illness," and that both Ford and their son Jack were by Buckley's side at the time of his death.

