Labor Issues

North Carolina workers are often told not to talk about their wages. That's not legal.

Gaston Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder federal law, keeping employees from discussing pay with coworkers is an unfair labor practice. Yet across North Carolina, workers, advocates, and labor experts say such “pay gag” infractions are widespread, with awareness of the law at a minimum. Whether it’s a formal company policy or off-the-cuff words from a...

www.gastongazette.com

Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLOS.com

Worker hurt at North Carolina plant where 2 died recently

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a worker at a North Carolina plant was taken to a hospital over the weekend after a crane collapsed onto a truck. News outlets report that a Fayetteville fire department official said the crane fell on the cab of a truck while the driver was inside on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
capefearbusiness.com

North Carolina’s August employment figures released

The state’s seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, decreasing 0.1 of a percentage point from July’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.2 of a percentage point to 5.2 percent. North Carolina’s August 2021 unemployment rate decreased 2.5 percentage points from a year ago. The number of people...
POLITICS
triad-city-beat.com

Texas has “pretty much” banned abortion. What about North Carolina?

When Tara Romano heard that the Supreme Court had upheld the Texas law that bans abortions after just six weeks, she said it felt like a punch to the gut. “It felt really heavy,” she said. “Abortions have pretty much been banned in Texas.”. Romano, who works as the executive...
TEXAS STATE
wunc.org

Public Wants Even More Say In North Carolina's Redistricting Process

Members of the North Carolina General Assembly continued their barnstorming tour across the state Wednesday night with a couple of public hearings on redistricting — one in Nash County and the other at Durham Technical Community College. Legislators will soon start redrawing boundaries for North Carolina's state legislative and congressional...
DURHAM, NC
@JohnLocke

Amy Cooke: Lefty Report Smears North Carolina. It’s Nonsense.

North Carolina is an obviously better place to work than D.C., New York, and California. But the leftist group Oxfam (supporters of compulsory unionization) is trying to smear N.C. as the worst place in the United States for workers. In the latest “Locke’d & Loaded,” Locke CEO Amy Cooke busts the many nonsensical myths pushed out by Oxfam.
POLITICS
spectrumnews1.com

North Carolina judges strike down state’s voter ID law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina judges struck down the state’s latest photo voter identification law on Friday, agreeing with minority voters that Republicans rammed through rules tainted by racial bias as a way to remain in power. Two of the three trial judges declared the December 2018 law is...
POLITICS
Complex

175 Workers in North Carolina Hospital System Fired for Refusing to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

175 employees in a North Carolina hospital system have been fired after failing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The system, Novant Health, previously made the medically sound decision to put in place mandatory vaccination for its workers. Per a CBS News report shared on Wednesday, a total of 375 employees across 15 different hospitals and 800 clinics were initially suspended for lack of vaccination. Within days, however, 200 of those suspended employees had finally agreed to get vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gaston Gazette

Tar Heel Voices: My spin on COVID 19, voter ID, gambling and more

Every columnist keeps a “clip file”- articles, stories or ideas from which to write future pieces. Sometimes that file becomes so full it’s hard to choose just one topic on which to write. I decided that this week I would combine several from the file into one column. Let me know how you like it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
duke.edu

A Bipartisan Review of North Carolina's Pandemic Response

During the spring of 2020, state leaders and organizations across North Carolina hurried to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, while North Carolinians’ responses to the pandemic became increasingly polarized. One group of policy, business, and non-profit leaders used their participation in Duke’s North Carolina Leadership Forum (NCLF) to reach across...
IMMIGRATION
Mashed

North Carolina's Official Food, According To Reddit

Who doesn't love to travel, if not for any reason other than all the delicious food you get to indulge in during your trip? Venturing abroad obviously means dining on the authentic versions of your favorite international cuisines, and when you're keeping your travels within the U.S., there's always a handful of destination-specific dishes you'll want to make sure to try. Oklahoma makes it easy to determine the foods you'll need to seek out at mealtime, as it's the only state to have an official meal (and a massive one, at that), but what about when you're visiting one of the other 49 states like, say, North Carolina? A quick internet search may have you hunting for a dish that features the state's official vegetable, sweet potatoes (via State Symbol USA). However, most people don't even want to dine on the root veggie on Thanksgiving, let alone while on vacation, nor does it seem to be a true representative of the state's culinary scene.
FOOD & DRINKS

