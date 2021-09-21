CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Promoted To Triple-A Worcester

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox prospect Triston Casas is one step closer to the big leagues. The first baseman has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester to close the 2021 season. With the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs done with their season, Casas will get a chance to crush some massive bombs for the WooSox over the next two weeks. Worcester has 10 games remaining on their schedule, five of which will be at the bandbox that is Polar Park.

