Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Promoted To Triple-A Worcester

There is no doubt that most Americans and indeed many other nationals would have heard of the name Red Sox. Despite the quirkiness of the name, it would not be an overstatement to say that they are a household name in America, and even those who are not into baseball will appreciate the long and storied history the team from Boston has. Apart from having a rich history, they also boast one of the highest fan bases in the sport, alongside a wonderful list of accomplishments. They have an impressive nine World Series titles and 14 American Leagues in their roster, making them one of America’s best baseball teams.

