Massachusetts State

Survey Identifies Massachusetts City With The Rudest Drivers

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWELL (CBS) — Which Massachusetts city is home to the rudest drivers in the state? A new study says it’s Lowell. The survey from Insurify says drivers in Lowell are 55% ruder than the rest of the state. Just over 42 out of every 1,000 drivers were cited for rude behavior, the research claims.

