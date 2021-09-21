CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Jon Stewart's Got All Sorts of 'Problems' in Teaser for New Apple TV+ Show

By Jon Blistein
GreenwichTime
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Stewart is back with his new beard and all sorts of issues in the first teaser for his upcoming show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, premiering September 30th on Apple TV+. The 30-second clip opens with Stewart quipping, “I’ve been away from television for some time — this is what I look like now.” Without getting too into the weeds, the rest of the teaser offers a glimpse at some of the topics Stewart will tackle on his show, including income inequality, the lack of support for the working class, and the fight for comprehensive veteran care, and more.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quad Cities Onlines

Jon Stewart returns to TV with deep dive show

Six years after he quit his satirical "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart is returning to television with a new venture looking at current affairs in depth. Francesca Lynagh reports.
TV & VIDEOS
The Oregonian

‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’: Former ‘Daily Show’ host returns to a crowded TV field he helped create

By the time Jon Stewart left his position behind the desk of “The Daily Show,” in 2015, the onetime host of “Short Attention Span Theater” had transformed not only his own career, but the role of late-night comedy shows. In his 16 years hosting “The Daily Show,” Stewart became an essential voice when it came to delivering news and analysis, especially for young viewers who weren’t likely to tune in to the broadcast network nightly news reports that their parents watched.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jon Stewart Dives Into Current Events Once More in 'The Problem With Jon Stewart': Watch

It's been six years since Jon Stewart tackled the news of the day on The Daily Show, but the 58-year-old TV veteran is now returning to face new (and old) issues. In The Problem With Jon Stewart, the longtime TV host is back, this time on Apple TV+, to discuss current affairs such as the struggle for comprehensive veteran care and better ways to support the American working class.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Trevor Noah
thestreamable.com

What’s New to Streaming, Including ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ and the untitled Joan Rivers limited series

The Problem With Jon Stewart debuts globally on Apple TV+ Sept. 30, with new episodes premiering every other week. The series also airs a companion podcast every week. Episode topics will range from the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to supporting the working class. Problem is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions.
TV & VIDEOS
Beaumont Enterprise

New this week: 'Sopranos' prequel, Jon Stewart and Carlile

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Jake Gyllenhaal teams up with director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter Nic Pizzolatto (“True Detective”) for the tense thriller “The Guilty,” which is set entirely inside a 911 call center in Los Angeles. Hitting Netflix on Oct. 1, Gyllenhaal plays a disgraced cop relegated to fielding emergency phone calls on the overnight shift. Although a perfect conceit for a pandemic production, the claustrophobic environs actually preceded COVID-19 protocols — that came from the 2018 Danish film that they’re remaking. The always compelling Gyllenhaal carries the film even though his scene partners are mostly computer screens, telephones and disembodied voices.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The Problem with Jon Stewart to Diana the Musical: the seven best shows to stream this week

Perhaps inevitably, satirist Jon Stewart couldn’t stay away from the dumpster fire that is American public life for long. This new weekly show – which is going to be accompanied by a regular podcast – will tackle one major issue per episode. Stewart will once again be recording his show in front of a live studio audience in New York with a style that mixes sharp wit with a degree of earnest liberal despair. A short teaser, which addressed the pressing problem of Dicks in Space (don’t pretend you don’t know exactly who he’s talking about), suggested a smattering of sketches too, mixing social commentary with an edge of surrealism.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Stewart Ponders the Best Sandwich, Why Cats Are Scary While Taking the “Colbert Questionert”

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart participated in the show’s beloved segment “The Colbert Questionert,” where he expounded on the best sandwich, the scariest animal and his favorite action movie, as well as other deeply personal topics. In honor of Stewart’s new Apple TV+ show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, premiering this week, host Colbert explained he wanted to do a “deep dive” on his friend before he returns to television. Stewart, who initially called himself an “open book,” when the segment began, hilariously struggled to answer each of the simple questions.  When Colbert first asked...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Problem
CNN

'The Problem With Jon Stewart' takes a serious leap into advocacy journalism

(CNN) — Emerging from his TV hibernation, Jon Stewart has taken John Oliver's deep-dive format into a single issue and gone a step further in "The Problem With Jon Stewart." If "The Daily Show" offered a satirical spin on the news, this Apple TV+ series is essentially a advocacy-based newsmagazine, one where the comedy bleeds out incidentally more than by actual planning.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Larry David Remains the World’s Ultimate Curmudgeon in New ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Teaser

Larry David promises he hasn’t changed a bit in a new teaser for the 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which will premiere October 24th on HBO. The new 30-second teaser opens with a dramatic shot of the Earth from space and the text, “The world has changed…” Set to the iconic opening horns of Richard Strauss’ “Also sprach Zarathustra” — otherwise known as the 2001: A Space Odyssey song — the globe slowly transforms into the unmistakable bald head of Larry David and the text returns, “…He hasn’t.”  Cue, of course, the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme song.  The only other detail shared about the next season of Curb, beyond the premiere date and teaser, was that Season 11 would comprise the customary 10 episodes. No guest stars were announced, but returning as always will be Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis. 
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

When does The Problem with Jon Stewart premiere?

The Problem with Jon Stewart marks Jon Stewart’s return to television after leaving The Daily Show in 2015. So when and where can late-night TV fans catch the new series?. The first episode of The Problem with Jon Stewart premieres on Thursday, September 30. The Apple TV+ series will then debut new episodes every other week.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cult of Mac

Jon Stewart PSA cures tragedy of being unable to find Apple TV+

Jon Stewart wants to be sure everyone knows how to find Apple TV+. So much so, in fact, that he created a public service announcement to help all the “innocent people who may never know the pleasures of Schmigadoon.” Stewart has an ulterior motive, of course: His new talk shows debuts Thursday on the streaming service.
TV SHOWS
imore.com

Jon Stewart dunks on Apple TV+ the day before his show debuts on it

Jon Stewart took to Twitter to dunk on Apple TV+ a day before his new series premieres on the streaming service. "The Problem with Jon Stewart" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Jon Stewart's first motion as the new host of an Apple TV+ series? Make...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 to Debut in October on HBO, Drops First Teaser (TV News Roundup)

HBO announced that comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” starring Larry David, returns for its 11th season on Oct. 24. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning series will premiere ten episodes this season, with new episodes airing subsequent Sundays at 10:30 p.m. ET. The newly released teaser opens on an image of earth seen from space, the globe eventually morphing into David’s head with the text of the trailer reading: “The world has changed. He hasn’t.” Season 11 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is created by David, who also serves as executive producer along with Jeff Garlin and Jeff Schaffer, with co-executive producer Laura Streicher...
TV SERIES
Marconews.com

Review: Jon Stewart makes a strong, familiar return to TV with 'The Problem' on Apple TV+

Jon Stewart is back. And he has a "Problem" for you. The Emmy-winning host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" left his regular television gig in 2015, and has been cropping up in the public eye occasionally since then. But now he's back, at least on a biweekly basis, on Apple TV+ with "The Problem with Jon Stewart" (streaming every other Thursday, ★★★ out of four), a series that devotes entire episodes to a single issue, or, as the title suggests, "Problem."
TV & VIDEOS
Newsday

'The Problem with Jon Stewart' review: Dull, talky with flashes of promise

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Returning to TV after a six-year absence from "The Daily Show," Jon Stewart's new show is a topical, hard look at a single topic (not dissimilar, by the way, to "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"). In the two episodes that drop Thursday, Stewart first looks at the deadly hazards of so-called "burn pits" — open-air burning of waste on military bases overseas — and, in the second episode, the challenges to freedom around the world. Roundtable participants on each include, respectively, Rosie Torres, the co-founder of advocacy group Burn Pits 360; and Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef, who was championed by Stewart on his "Daily Show."
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Jon Stewart's new show roasted by Rolling Stone, others as antiquated, 'not very funny'

Rolling Stone was one of multiple outlets to publish a poor review of Jon Stewart's new Apple TV+ series, suggesting the comedian's latest venture was stale and antiquated. "The Problem With Jon Stewart," Rolling Stone writes, includes one too many references to his old popular show "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," now hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. The show features extended dives by Stewart and a panel into serious political issues.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: Jon Stewart’s TV Return, ‘CSI: Vegas,’ ‘SNL’

TV is going to party like it’s 2005 this week with a new series from former Daily Show anchor Jon Stewart and a fresh incarnation of the original CSI, featuring a mix of old and new characters. Saturday Night Live and Grey’s Anatomy (which, incidentally, premiered in 2005) also start their seasons, and On My Block ends on Netflix. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Aside...
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

No Problem With His Bank Account! Find Out Jon Stewart's Net Worth (Including What He Made on The Daily Show)

The beloved comedian and longtime host of The Daily Show returns with a new satirical news series, The Problem With Jon Stewart, that debuted Sept. 30 on Apple TV. According to Stewart, his latest set-up is similar to the best parts of The Daily Show, but goes more in-depth than the Comedy Central series was able to during his 16-year tenure there, which ended in 2015 when he passed the baton to Trevor Noah.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy