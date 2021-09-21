CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pip Edwards turns up the heat as she enjoys some 'me time' in a 'detoxing' $3,250 infrared sauna

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Pip Edwards got in a refreshing treatment on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old turned up the heat in an infrared sauna, sharing a photo of herself inside to her Instagram Stories.

She posed inside the cedarwood sauna that's said to boost your immunity, increase your metabolism and detoxify.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3seMcK_0c38MmjK00
Hot! Pip Edwards (pictured) got in a refreshing treatment on Tuesday. The 41-year-old turned up the heat in an infrared sauna, sharing a photo of herself inside to her Instagram Stories

She wore a long-sleeved leotard with a white portion at the top and black bottom segment.

Pip showed off her incredible figure and shapely pins as she rested her feet up on the wooden bench.

The P.E Nation designer captioned the image: 'It's getting hot in here'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MF5kS_0c38MmjK00
Detox:  Earlier this year, she treated herself to an infrared sauna session at a wellness centre in Bondi. The sauna that's said to boost your immunity, increase your metabolism and detoxify

While it's unclear if Pip has a personal sauna at home, the Zen Far Infrared Sauna costs $3,250 and can be used at a private residence.

Earlier this year, she treated herself to an infrared sauna session at a wellness centre in Bondi.

It comes after Pip sparked reconciliation rumours with her ex-boyfriend, Michael Clarke, 40, with the pair seen together on a series of dates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qydgq_0c38MmjK00
Hers? While it's unclear if Pip has a personal sauna at home, the Zen Far Infrared Sauna costs $3,250 and can be used at a private residence

Pip had recently called time on her relationship with Cameron Northway, the Bondi restaurateur she dated for four months after splitting with Michael.

Before dating Cameron, Pip had been in a high-profile relationship with Michael, a former Australian cricket captain, for about a year.

They amicably split in February, according to sources close to the couple, but have lately been spending time together in public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBWdO_0c38MmjK00
On? Pip has sparked reconciliation rumours with her ex-boyfriend, Michael Clarke, 40 (left), with the pair seen together on a series of dates 

Daily Mail

