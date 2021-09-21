Veteran of Land Planning, Landscape Architecture Joins Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy’s Civil Engineering Division
Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy (SSM) — a regional engineering, environmental, and surveying firm — has welcomed Scott T. Miller to its Civil Engineering Division as Manager of Land Development Services.
In this role, Miller is responsible for managing all phases of the land planning process, including landscape architecture and site design from conceptual design and master planning through production of construction documents and presentations to governmental review agencies for industrial, commercial, institutional, and public sector clients.
Miller has more than 35 years of land planning and landscape architecture experience, including zoning and expert witness expertise and management of land development projects, including:
- site layout
- storm water management
- grading
- landscaping
- erosion and sediment control
- NPDES permitting
- site construction inspection
- feasibility studies
- cost estimates
- project approval coordination
Miller graduated from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture and is a Registered Landscape Architect in Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Wyomissing Borough Planning Commission and a member of the Greater Reading Chamber’s Façade Committee.
