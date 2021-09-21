Veteran of Land Planning, Landscape Architecture Joins Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy’s Civil Engineering Division

Scott T. Miller. Image via Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy.

Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy (SSM) — a regional engineering, environmental, and surveying firm — has welcomed Scott T. Miller to its Civil Engineering Division as Manager of Land Development Services.

In this role, Miller is responsible for managing all phases of the land planning process, including landscape architecture and site design from conceptual design and master planning through production of construction documents and presentations to governmental review agencies for industrial, commercial, institutional, and public sector clients.

Miller has more than 35 years of land planning and landscape architecture experience, including zoning and expert witness expertise and management of land development projects, including:

site layout

storm water management

grading

landscaping

erosion and sediment control

NPDES permitting

site construction inspection

feasibility studies

cost estimates

project approval coordination

Miller graduated from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture and is a Registered Landscape Architect in Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Wyomissing Borough Planning Commission and a member of the Greater Reading Chamber’s Façade Committee.

Learn more about Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy .