'Jeopardy!' Contestants Recount Chaos Surrounding Mike Richards' Day As Host
Mike Richards exited his role as "Jeopardy!" host just nine days after he was announced as Alex Trebek's permanent successor.www.newsweek.com
Mike Richards exited his role as "Jeopardy!" host just nine days after he was announced as Alex Trebek's permanent successor.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3