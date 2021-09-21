CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Jeopardy!' Contestants Recount Chaos Surrounding Mike Richards' Day As Host

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Mike Richards exited his role as "Jeopardy!" host just nine days after he was announced as Alex Trebek's permanent successor.

Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think They Found Perfect ‘Solution’ to Show’s Ongoing Hosting Dilemma

Some Jeopardy! fans are ready for the long line of guest hosts to come to an end. It ended for a short time last month. Sony announced that executive producer Mike Richards would host the show. However, that didn’t sit well with fans. For one, many long-time viewers of the show believed that Richards rigged the selection process. Then, reports of workplace discrimination lawsuits began to recirculate.
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have a Lot to Say About Mike Richards' Episodes Following His Firing

Jeopardy! is airing a handful of Mike Richards-hosted episodes this week, despite his previous exit and firing. Richards was an executive producer on Jeopardy! and in August was announced as the show's new permanent host. Less than two weeks later, he stepped down from the hosting position, after the resurfacing of some sexist and insensitive comments he made during a 2013 podcast. Then, on Aug. 31, he was officially let go from his producer roles on both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.
Esquire

We Finally Know What Was Cut From Mike Richards's Jeopardy! Monologue

Does the news surrounding the Jeopardy! multiverse ever, ever end? No. The answer is no. Especially while The Ringer's Claire McNear—the journalist who dug up Mike Richards's old comments that led to his removal from the show—is still on the Jeopardy! beat.(We talked to McNear earlier this month, if you want the full breakdown.)
Decider

Mayim Bialik Opens Up About Ex-‘Jeopardy’ Boss Mike Richards

For the first time since the Jeopardy! host debacle began, Mayim Bialik has opened up about ex-host/EP Mike Richards. In a tell-all piece for Newsweek, Bialik talked about why hosting the show is her dream — even suggesting she’d give up her first child to become the permanent host! In the article, the current host also touched on the situation regarding Richards stepping down as both host and EP.
CinemaBlend

Jeopardy Host Mayim Bialik Finally Weighs In On ‘Complexity’ Of Mike Richards Controversy

The dust appears to be settling, at least in the short term, around the circus that has been Jeopardy!'s search for a new host. Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik will take over as host for the daytime episodes until Friday, November 7, after which she’ll coordinate schedules with Jeopardy! great Ken Jennings to share hosting duties for the rest of 2021. Until now, Bialik has remained mum on the controversy, which saw former executive producer Mike Richards announce himself as the permanent successor to Alex Trebek, only to be ousted due to backlash from previous offensive comments.
Newsweek

Newsweek

