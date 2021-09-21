West Virginia’s reliance on out-of-state group homes leaves some foster kids in unsafe, abusive situations
In early 2015, West Virginia state inspectors visited an all-boys group home in Grove City, Pennsylvania. There were West Virginia foster kids living at the facility about an hour north of Pittsburgh; they, along with hundreds of others, were sent to homes outside West Virginia because the overburdened foster care system couldn’t care for all its kids in-state.thegroundtruthproject.org
