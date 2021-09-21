CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia’s reliance on out-of-state group homes leaves some foster kids in unsafe, abusive situations

By Amelia Ferrell Knisely
The Groundtruth Project
The Groundtruth Project
 9 days ago
In early 2015, West Virginia state inspectors visited an all-boys group home in Grove City, Pennsylvania. There were West Virginia foster kids living at the facility about an hour north of Pittsburgh; they, along with hundreds of others, were sent to homes outside West Virginia because the overburdened foster care system couldn’t care for all its kids in-state.

West Virginia knows how to keep kids out of foster care. But funding for key programs has been in short supply.

Editor’s note: This is Part 3 in a three-part series, investigating West Virginia’s foster care system. Read Part 1 and Part 2. When she was 15 years old, Danielle Gibson and her two younger siblings left their home in Mingo County for their first of four foster homes. Though there were bright spots during the siblings’ years in the foster care system, Gibson says they also were emotionally abused.
KIDS
Uprooted: Life after the mines

It was July 1, 2019, and David Pratt Jr., a fifth-generation coal miner living in Linefork, Kentucky, was in the main office at Blackjewel’s Cloverlick #3 mine, filling out his shift notes at the end of his nine-hour day, which often turned into 10, when a foreman told him Blackjewel had filed for bankruptcy. But, he said, no need to worry. It wasn’t set to impact day-to-day operations. There would just be a momentary restructuring and the men would come back to work days later, the foreman said.
INDUSTRY
ABOUT

Our mission is to restore journalism from the ground up by supporting the next generation of journalists through field reporting that serves under-covered corners of the United States and the world.

 http://thegroundtruthproject.org/

