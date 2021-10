When we look back on the contributions of Ukrainian forward Ruslan Fedotenko, his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins are likely the first things that come to mind. Before he donned those sweaters and those of the New York Islanders and New York Rangers, the 12-season veteran began his NHL journey with the Philadelphia Flyers. While he was only with the organization for a brief time, the Flyers gave him his first opportunity and sparked a memorable NHL career.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO