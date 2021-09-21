CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Is There a Lunchables Shortage? Why You Can't Find Your Favorite Meal-kit in Stores

By Eleanor Lees
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just as children have returned to schools for another semester, parents are struggling to get their hands on favorite lunchtime meal-kit Lunchables.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
ROCHESTER, NY
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Walmart Just Discontinued This Popular Shopping Perk

Although pumpkins, spider webs, ghosts, candy, apples, and more fall essentials are taking over the shelves at America's largest retail chain, this time of the year is usually when people start thinking about holiday shopping. This year will be a little different for some people because Walmart is not offering one of its shopping services anymore—the option to use layaway—and now customers will have to pay more to buy now and pay later.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kraft Foods#Lunchables#Canned Foods#Food Drink#Today Food#The Wall Street Journal#Rouses Markets#Cfo#Nbc News#The Port Of Los Angeles#Covid
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
fox5sandiego.com

Why some of your favorite items are in low supply at stores

SAN DIEGO — For anyone who has noticed lower supplies of certain things at local stores, there’s a reason for it, as supply chain issues are still having an impact amidst the pandemic. The slow recovery of the global supply chain that started with the pandemic is having a major...
SAN DIEGO, CA
EatThis

Costco May Never Bring This Beloved Food Court Item Back

It's been over a year without some Costco food court favorites that were taken off the menu when the pandemic began to help streamline operations and to encourage social distancing. At first, it seemed like the acai bowl, chicken bake, churros, and more would only be gone for a few weeks, but here we are still without some—including arguably the most popular item, the combo pizza. Unfortunately, in this situation, no news is not good news.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.9 KISS FM

Why Are Lunchables Disappearing From East Texas Store Shelves

It seems like the list of shortages on things is growing longer each day. In addition to parents potentially facing the reality of a toy shortage this Christmas, a more immediate concern is the fact that Lunchables are becoming more scarce and hard to find too! I'm pretty sure EVERYONE has heard of Lunchables and had them a time or two, if not for school lunch, but as a lunch in the office!
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

McDonald's Is Making This Permanent Change to All of Its Happy Meals

McDonald's has long maintained the top spot as the biggest fast food chain in the U.S., based solely on revenue—and while it'll likely always be home to beloved burgers, fries, and fountain soda, the brand has had to do some evolving over the years to stay at No. 1. That means some menu items have been discontinued (RIP, Mighty Wings), recipes have evolved (hello, preservative-free McNuggets), and new products have been added to the offerings (welcome, McPlant). But now, the company is planning to make a major change to one of its most beloved products: the Happy Meal. Read on to find out what new, permanent change is being made to McDonald's most cherished meal.
RECIPES
chainstoreage.com

Walmart reportedly replaces layaway with buy now, pay later option

Walmart is reportedly expanding an existing partnership with financial products and services company Affirm in lieu of its layaway service. According to Business Insider, the discount giant is eliminating its layaway program ahead of the 2021 holiday season. Walmart has already been in the process of phasing layaway out since 2020, when it limited the delayed payment plan to select jewelry items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Advance Titan

‘You can’t find this at the grocery store’

As new and continuing UWO students and staff settle into their semester schedules, the. weekly Oshkosh Farmers Market is still in full-swing as one of the most beloved attractions. in the city. Each Saturday from 8 am to 12 pm, area vendors paint the 400 and 500 blocks of North...
OSHKOSH, WI
107.3 KFFM

Why Are There NO LUNCHABLES to Be Found in Some Yakima Grocery Stores?

Attention all you hoard-y back-to-school types: There is a Lunchables shortage in America*! This random public service announcement is good for you to know because I thought it was just ME that was having trouble finding some. Apparently, there are NO LUNCHABLES in town, at least not at any of the Safeway grocery stores I've been to. How was I to know Safeway would be out of Lunchables for the past three weeks!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
98.7 WFGR

Heads Up Parents – There Is A Lunchable Shortage

If you've noticed that Lunchables have been hard to find, or completely missing from store shelves, it's not because of a sale. It's because the popular prepackaged lunch is actually experiencing a shortage right now. According to a statement from Kraft Heinz to Today.com, "Compared to 2019, nearly 2 million...
FOOD & DRINKS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
584K+
Followers
62K+
Post
627M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy