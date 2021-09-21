CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Amazon's 'The People We Hate at the Wedding,' Starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, Begins Production in London

By Naman Ramachandran
Laredo Morning Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction has started in London on Amazon original romantic comedy film “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” headlined by Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The cast also includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson (“The Lord of the Rings”), Karan Soni (“7 Days)”, Dustin Milligan (“Schitt’s Creek”), Tony Goldwyn (“King Richard”), Isaach De Bankolé (“The Limits of Control”), Jorma Taccone (“Popstar”), and Julian Ovenden (“Bridgerton”).

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Emmys 2021: Allison Janney fills ‘Mom’ farewell with hilarity and heart — can she pull off an upset?

Allison Janney’s time as Bonnie Plunkett on the CBS sitcom “Mom” began and ended in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in a community rec room, but a lot has changed in her performance over the intervening eight seasons and 170 episodes. Janney won two Emmys for the role as an uproarious if not exaggerated recovering alcoholic mother and grandmother, but her farewell nomination this year recognizes a much more mature but equally hilarious version of the character. Bonnie Plunkett has grown, and so has Janney’s performance. Can she pull off an Emmy upset? In a previous Emmy spotlight published before the nominations,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allison Janney
Person
Julian Ovenden
Person
Ben Platt
Person
Ashley Fox
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Tony Goldwyn
Person
Dustin Milligan
Person
Karan Soni
SheKnows

Kristen Bell & Jackie Tohn’s Do, Re & Mi Is the New ‘Sneak Teach’ Show Your Kids Might Need

Kristen Bell, mom to daughters Lincoln (age 8) and Delta (age 6), knows a little something about the healing powers of music education. She and Dax Shepard run a Daniel Tiger household, and Bell recounts to me how daughter Lincoln has taken the life lessons — set to music — of the show to heart. “My daughter would remember a Daniel Tiger song and sing, ‘stop, stop, stop. It’s OK to feel angry, but it’s not not not OK to hurt someone,'” Bell shares. “And she would literally do that when she was thinking of punching her sister. So I was like, yeah, music is kind of paramount in a kid’s life.” Enter: Glow star and longtime friend Jackie Tohn, who just so happened to be whipping up a kids show that’s part music-education, part life-skills, and part plain old entertainment called Do, Re & Mi with co-creator Michael Scharf. Once Bell (and her kids) heard some of Tohn’s songs for the show, they were hooked: and so the kids show, out on Amazon today, was born.
TV & VIDEOS
Broadway.com

See Ben Platt Sing from Dear Evan Hansen & Share Promposal Story About Funny Girl Star Beanie Feldstein

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Ben Platt performed “Waving Through a Window" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 15 to promote the film version of the Tony-winning musical, which will be released on September 24. The star talked about making the movie and the multi-city tour for his album Reverie (in which he’s going for a “Springsteen-Peter Gabriel-Phil Collins vibe”) as well as his long friendship with Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein. The high school pals attended prom together, and Platt asked Feldstein with flowers and a note that read: “Don’t rain on my parade, please come to prom with me.” Watch the videos below for the performance and to learn about the prescient gift from Feldstein that Platt wore to the 2017 Tony Awards. These two powerhouse performers could offer lessons in manifesting!
CELEBRITIES
awardswatch.com

Watch the explosive new trailer for Pablo Larraín’s ‘Spencer’ starring Kristen Stewart as the fated Princess Diana

NEON released the new trailer for Pablo Larraín’s Princess Diana tone poem Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, from a screenplay by Steven Knight that pulls no punches. Opening with just a taste of Jonny Greenwood’s astonishing score and then once again utilizing “Perfect Day” as they did in the teaser, we see that marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different.
MOVIES
TVLine

Kristen Bell and Amazon Prime Spread the Gospel of Music Education in the New Animated Series Do, Re & Mi

Jackie Tohn still remembers the day her bestie Kristen Bell cosigned on her musical education dream. Tohn, a former American Idol contestant and GLOW actress, wanted to give kids who no longer have arts education programs in their schools a colorful and unassuming way to learn about various musical instruments and styles. That’s when she tested out a prototype on Bell’s oldest daughter Lincoln with the help of her creative partner Michael Scharf. Bell, who overheard the music, saw the drawings and loved the way it resonated with her daughter, then encouraged Tohn and Scharf to think about turning their idea into...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Studios#American#English#Filmnation Entertainment#Amazon Prime Video#Uta#Inkwell Management#Wme#Kapan Perrone#Caa#Red Management#Untitled Entertainment#Margrit Polak Management#Peach House#Framework#Adams Berlin Dunham#Variety S Newsletter
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Director on Ben Platt’s Return to the Role: “It Was Him or Nothing”

When developing the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen for the big screen, there was only one choice for the title role, says director Stephen Chbosky: “It was always Ben.” Ben Platt, of course, originated the role onstage starting in 2015 until his final show in November 2017, picking up a Tony and becoming a breakout star along the way. “Having heard the soundtrack and knowing what it was, understanding his connection to it from the very first workshop, it was him or nothing,” Chbosky told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday. For Platt’s part, “I was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vulture

Spencer Trailer: Kristen Stewart Begins Her Reign As the People’s Princess

If Neon knows what they’re doing, there will be Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana commemorative plates on their website ASAP. Worship is really the only proper reaction to the Spencer trailer starring K-Stew’s English accent. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the director behind Jackie, the film picks up just about where The Crown season four left off. The Prince and Princess of Wales are together in name primarily, with rumors of affairs and an impending divorce only adding to the familial unrest of a Christmas at Sandringham Estate with the royals. “Is she here yet?” Stella Gonet barbs in the trailer as Queen Elizabeth II. “Then, she’s late.” The trailer sees colorful ’90s fashion and decadent meals served in lavish halls, contrasting that with Diana’s pained breathing and worried glances. Like the queen’s infamous Balmoral stays, the visit functions more as a test for the princess. “They know everything,” says Sally Hawkins as Diana’s personal dresser Maggie, warning her to play the game. But what if she’s done? “Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days,” a release adds, speculating on the ultra-private lives of some of the world’s most public and controversial figures. Written by Steven Knight, the film also stars Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, and Sean Harris with costuming by Jacqueline Durran (Little Women). Lady Diana gets a little more revenge when Spencer premieres in theaters November 5.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
uncrazed.com

Big Stars Cast In Romantic Comedy ‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’

Amazon has added Kristen Bell, Allison Janney and Ben Platt to its upcoming romantic comedy, ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding‘. Already attached cast members include; Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach De Bankole, Jorma Taccone and Julian Ovenden. Claire Scanlon is directing the rom-com, from...
MOVIES
EW.com

Watch Kristen Bell sing as Marge in the Simpsons musical premiere

The Simpsons is ringing in the new season with the sound of music — as well as a Bell. The forever-running Fox animated comedy will offer up its season 33 premiere in the form of a musical episode on Sunday at 8 p.m ET/PT. And in an added level of musical intrigue, "The Star of the Backstage" — which boasts a trove of original songs — features Kristen Bell as... Marge? Well, sort of. The Good Place star will be heard every time Marge sings.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

'Dear Evan Hansen' review: A Broadway hit misses on screen. Tony winner Ben Platt's age? It's not the real problem

So much storytelling in popular culture, musical theater included, relies on the narrative usefulness and emotional exploitation of the delayed secret. And “Dear Evan Hansen” would be nothing without it. At his therapist’s urging, high school senior Evan, dealing with social anxiety disorder and a harsh self-image, writes letters of...
MOVIES
The Independent

Dear Evan Hansen: Viewers divided over Ben Platt’s casting in the film

The new film adaptation of the broadway play Dear Evan Hansen has split opinions on Twitter. In the movie, Ben Platt portrays a high school student named Evan who is anxious and isolated. He embarks on a journey of self-discovery when a letter he wrote for a writing exercise falls into the hands of a grieving couple whose son took his own life.The movie also stars Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever and Amandla Stenberg, among others. In May 2021, when the film’s trailer was unveiled, many viewers took to social media to share their disappointment over the fact that Platt...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
Variety

‘True Lies’ CBS Pilot Casts Ginger Gonzaga in Lead Role Opposite Steve Howey (EXCLUSIVE)

Ginger Gonzaga will star opposite Steve Howey in the “True Lies” pilot at CBS, Variety has learned exclusively. Gonzaga will star as Helen, the role played in the “True Lies” film by Jamie Lee Curtis. Variety previously exclusively reported that Howey would star as Harry, who was played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film. Helen is described as Harry’s supportive wife, mother of two teenage kids and a linguistics professor who is getting annoyed by Harry’s constant business trips away from home. Increasingly angered, she feels as if she’s been robbed of the life she once envisioned for herself. Thrilled when Harry invites...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy