Amazon's 'The People We Hate at the Wedding,' Starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, Begins Production in London

If Neon knows what they’re doing, there will be Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana commemorative plates on their website ASAP. Worship is really the only proper reaction to the Spencer trailer starring K-Stew’s English accent. Directed by Pablo Larraín, the director behind Jackie, the film picks up just about where The Crown season four left off. The Prince and Princess of Wales are together in name primarily, with rumors of affairs and an impending divorce only adding to the familial unrest of a Christmas at Sandringham Estate with the royals. “Is she here yet?” Stella Gonet barbs in the trailer as Queen Elizabeth II. “Then, she’s late.” The trailer sees colorful ’90s fashion and decadent meals served in lavish halls, contrasting that with Diana’s pained breathing and worried glances. Like the queen’s infamous Balmoral stays, the visit functions more as a test for the princess. “They know everything,” says Sally Hawkins as Diana’s personal dresser Maggie, warning her to play the game. But what if she’s done? “Spencer is an imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days,” a release adds, speculating on the ultra-private lives of some of the world’s most public and controversial figures. Written by Steven Knight, the film also stars Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, and Sean Harris with costuming by Jacqueline Durran (Little Women). Lady Diana gets a little more revenge when Spencer premieres in theaters November 5.

