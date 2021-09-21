The Secret Method for Turning Strangers Into Customers

Besides his enthusiasm for nature, one of the few facts the public knows about Brian Laundrie is that he’s an artist. However, he’s not painting any of the landscapes he visits or even a bowl of fruit. Instead, he prefers to draw more dark and twisted scenes involving gore and death. It has caught the attention of internet sleuths who believe that these drawings point to a more violent side of Laundrie. The artist share3d many of his creations on his Instagram, where users have begun to dissect each work and determine it has any significance to the case.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 HOURS AGO