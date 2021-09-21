Amid pandemic, more workers searching for more fulfilling careers
It’s no secret that there has been a nationwide worker shortage amid the pandemic, causing issues for businesses across several industries. One somewhat surprising reason for the worker shortage: The coronavirus pandemic has caused people to reevaluate their lives. Studies are now showing that many workers are no longer satisfied with just punching a clock and carrying out work that doesn’t feel fulfilling to them.www.clickondetroit.com
