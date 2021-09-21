CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Gaethje takes aim at “b*tch” Kevin Lee: “That knockout against Gillespie was the worst thing that could’ve happened to him”

By Adam D Martin
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Justin Gaethje took aim at “b*tch” Kevin Lee, saying “that knockout against Gillespie was the worst thing that could’ve happened to him.”. Gaethje was recently a guest of UFC Unfiltered and he was asked his thoughts on the rest of the lightweight division. When asked about UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira’s current win streak, Geathje criticized the Brazilian for what he perceives to be a soft schedule of competition. Outside of Tony Ferguson, according to Gaethje, Oliveira didn’t have any good wins during his win streak before he fought Michael Chandler for the vacant title at UFC 262. Well, he says, Lee was a pretty good win too — with a caveat.

MMAmania.com

