Justin Gaethje takes aim at “b*tch” Kevin Lee: “That knockout against Gillespie was the worst thing that could’ve happened to him”

Longtime Octagon rivals Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson reacted after their classic war at UFC 165 was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. On September 21, 2013, Jones and Gustafsson went five hard rounds in the main event of UFC 165 in what was one of the greatest MMA fights of all time. Up until that point, no one had given any problems to Jones inside the Octagon, so when Gustafsson took down Jones in the first round, it was quite the shock. The two bitter rivals went toe-to-toe for 25 minutes, with Jones ultimately earning a hard-fought unanimous decision victory. It was an amazing fight that to this date goes down as one of the greatest mixed martial arts battles that the fans have ever seen. And now it is officially a UFC Hall of Famer-inducted fight.

UFC ・ 4 DAYS AGO