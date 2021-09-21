Illinois professor yelled slurs, spat on black woman, prosecutors allege
An Illinois professor is facing hate crime charges for yelling racial slurs and spitting in the face of a woman because he “does not like black people,” prosecutors said. Alberto Friedmann, whose LinkedIn profile identifies him as a professor at the National University of Health Sciences, was charged Sunday with aggravated assault and a hate crime in the alleged Sept. 7 incident outside an Oak Park grocery store, the Chicago Tribune reported.nypost.com
Comments / 0