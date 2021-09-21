8-year-old girl missing from Near South Side

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old girl is missing from the Near South Side.

Aubri Morgan was last seen in the 1200 block of Plymouth Court at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Aubri may be with her mother, Reshanna Jones, who may be driving a grey Chevy Impala. Jones does not have legal custody of the child.

Aubri is 3 feet 6 inches tall, 80 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-744-8266.

