Transgender Umbrella Academy actor Elliot Page 'signs up to celebrity dating app Raya' eight months after filing for divorce from wife Emma Portner

By Connie Rusk For Mailonline
 9 days ago

Transgender actor Elliot Page has reportedly signed up to celebrity dating app Raya in the hope to find love.

The Umbrella Academy star, 34, filed for divorce from his wife Emma Portner in January- less than two months after the Umbrella Academy actor publicly came out as trans and non-binary.

And it seems Elliot is back on the dating scene, as Page Six reports the actor has a profile on the invite-only app.

Romance: Transgender actor Elliot Page has reportedly signed up to celebrity dating app Raya in the hope to find love (pictured at the Met Gala last week) 

According to the publication, Elliot's profile has pictures of him with his dog and a photo of him posing in a jumper with the slogan: 'protect trans kids'.

He is also said to have the song Don’t Let It Bring You Down by Annie Lennox and Steven Lipson on his page.

MailOnline has contacted Elliot's representatives for comment.

Looking for love: It seems Elliot is back on the dating scene, as Page Six reports the actor has a profile on the invite-only app

Back in January, the actor filed legal documentation with a court in Manhattan seeking to dissolve his three-year marriage to 26-year-old professional dancer Emma, who 'proudly' supported her partner's decision to come out as transgender back in December.

In a statement made to DailyMail.com, Elliot and Emma revealed they actually 'separated last summer', before the actor came out as transgender, and have now decided to make the split official.

'After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,' the statement said. 'We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.'

Elliot publicly game out as transgender and non-binary in December 2020 in a statement on social media, writing: 'Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.

'I feel lucky to be writing this. To have arrived at this place in my life.'

Split: The Umbrella Academy star, 34, filed for divorce from his wife Emma Portner in January, less than two months after the Umbrella Academy actor publicly came out as transgender

At the time, Elliot asked his followers and fans for 'patience', admitting he was 'scared' of the 'invasiveness, the hate, the jokes, and of the violence' in the wake of his announcement.

'My job is real, but it is also fragile,' the actor said, adding: 'The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.'

Earlier this year, Elliot made history as the first trans-masculine person to cover Time magazine. (The magazine previously featured actress Laverne Cox on the cover in May 2014 and had an issue covering non-binary people in March 2017.)

Coming out: Elliot took to Twitter on December 1 to publicly share the news that they are transgender and non-binary 

Elliot told Time his transition and non-binary identity is a 'complicated journey and an ongoing process.'

According to the feature's writer, Page referred to himself as a 'transgender guy' during the interview 'repeatedly,' although GLAAD initially advised when he came out that he not be called a 'man', and instead be referred to as a 'transgender person'.

In the profile Elliot said he first 'felt like a boy' when he was nine years old and was allowed to cut his hair short for the first time.

Looking ahead: The actor is preparing to begin filming for the third season of Netflix hit The Umbrella Academy, and insiders have revealed he will continue to play female violinist Vanya

'I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday,' he remembered.

But just months after he cut his hair short for the first time, Elliot landed his first professional acting job in Canadian TV movie Pit Pony, which required him to look and act like a stereotypical little girl, forcing him to grow his hair out again.

'I became a professional actor at the age of 10 and pursuing that passion came with a difficult compromise,' he shared. 'Of course I had to look a certain way.'

The actor said that he was encouraged to act like a girl by his mother, Martha, who is the daughter of a minister and felt that she was 'doing what was best' for her child by urging her to behave in a particular way.

Martha is, however 'fully supportive' of Elliot's decision to come out, with the actor revealing: 'She wants me to be who I am and supports me fully.

'It is a testament to how people really change.'

Breakthrough: Elliot first found fame for starring as a pregnant teenager in the hit 2007 movie Juno, for which they earned an Oscar nomination 

shivwitts49
8d ago

wouldn't coming out as transsexual and being non-binary be an oxymoron? if there is a reason then why change gender if you have no gender?

