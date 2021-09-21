Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Erie, Hancock, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 22:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Crawford; Erie; Hancock; Huron; Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of north central Ohio and northwest Ohio, including the following areas, in north central Ohio, Crawford, Erie and Huron. In northwest Ohio, Hancock, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot. * Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * Widespread rain, moderate to heavy at times, is expected to return to northwest Ohio overnight. * Another inch of rain is possible tonight. Areas of flooding are possible resulting in streams and creeks flowing out of their banks and urban areas accumulating water in poor drainage areas.