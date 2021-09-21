CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Firefighters Abandoned Flood Victims and Told Them to Cling to Trees, Report Says

By Erin Vogt
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 9 days ago
ELIZABETH — Some city residents said during the intense flooding from Ida, first responders passed them by in a boat, according to one report. NJ.com reported that 23-year-old Karismah Tucker, a mother of two who is also pregnant, was among those living at the Oakwood Plaza apartments on Irvington Avenue near the Elizabeth River — where four residents drowned in the severe flash flooding of Sept. 1.

wpgtalkradio.com

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

