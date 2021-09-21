NJ Firefighters Abandoned Flood Victims and Told Them to Cling to Trees, Report Says

This edition of Hiking NJ finds us in Atlantic County. This time around we are hiking at beautiful Estell Manor County Park in Estell Manor. This park, which is part of the Atlantic County Park System, is unique with its hiking trails because the main route is a raised boardwalk that goes through swampland in the area. In fact, the boardwalk is about 2 miles long, so if you do like we did you will get about a 4-mile hike if you go out and all the way back.

ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO