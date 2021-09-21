Richard Osman: The bestselling crime thriller author who impressed Spielberg publishes new book
It is strange that one of the best-selling books in British history was initially a secret: the author, Richard Osman, is a comedian and television presenter who BBC viewers have been so familiar with for years that his literary debut was in danger when one of those archetypal “celebrity novels” to be noticed. So Osman decided not to go the usual way of an author who starts by signing a contract with a publisher, including a hefty advance payment. Instead, he completed the manuscript of “The Thursday Murder Club” without first consulting a publisher. (Also read: Stephen King: These are his 5 best books – according to the author himself)codelist.biz
