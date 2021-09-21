Stray Cat Who Survived Being Run Over by Bus is Looking For a Forever Home

This cat named Odin had lived on the street his whole life. He was missing an eye, had paws that were burned from hot cement, and was in desperate need of care. Cat Man Chris, an animal rescue YouTuber posted how he was trying to trap Odin so he could get him the care that he needed and eventually find him a permanent home. One of Cat Man Chris’s viewers saw his YouTube video, and felt drawn to this cat so much so that she decided to help out!

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO