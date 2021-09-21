Stray Cat Who Survived Being Run Over by Bus is Looking For a Forever Home

When animals are abandoned and neglected or people are no longer able to care for their pets, it’s shelters, rescue groups and sanctuaries who step in to help. The care provided goes beyond the basic needs of food and a place to sleep; animals often require vaccinations, medical care, spay/neuter surgery or grooming before they can be placed up for adoption. It’s a lot to take on, especially when large-scale rescue operations or an abundance of kittens during the warmer months can place an extra burden on shelters. Whether it’s a large shelter in a major city, a small municipal shelter or a foster-based rescue organization, these caring individuals continue dedicating their time to a physically and emotionally draining labor of love.
