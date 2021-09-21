CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Stray Cat Who Survived Being Run Over by Bus is Looking For a Forever Home

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stray cat was hit by a bus in Luton, Bedfordshire, and managed to hide from any rescuers for 16 days. She was eventually found at the end of March 2021, and was taken to a veterinarian. She needed a lot of time to recover, but now, she is ready to find a forever home.

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
newsofmillcreek.com

Forever Home Cat of the Week - Lacey

With input from our friends at Homeward Pet we are featuring a cat that needs a loving home. They are currently doing adoptions by appointment only. If you’re searching for a loving, faithful friend to keep you company day and night, our cat of the week Lacey is here and she’s more than ready to meet you.
One Green Planet

Man Rescues Scared Pup Who Lived at Truck Stop for 5 Months [Video]

Danny from Safefurr Place found JJ at a truck stop. The poor pit bull had already been living there for at least 5 months! When Danny found him, JJ was very shy and wanted to be left alone. He had survived by myself for so long, that human contact frightened him.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Stray Cat With Missing Eye Rescued From the Street [Video]

This cat named Odin had lived on the street his whole life. He was missing an eye, had paws that were burned from hot cement, and was in desperate need of care. Cat Man Chris, an animal rescue YouTuber posted how he was trying to trap Odin so he could get him the care that he needed and eventually find him a permanent home. One of Cat Man Chris’s viewers saw his YouTube video, and felt drawn to this cat so much so that she decided to help out!
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stray Cat#Stray#Vegan Food#Forever Home#Recipe
newschannel6now.com

Neo is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris Horgen in the studio to talk about a dog named Nestle. Neo is a 2 1/2 year-old German Shepard mix who is energetic...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Janesville Gazette

Stray kitten finds a home

In August, we heard an animal crying in distress in our yard. My husband, Virgil, followed the sound and rescued a little kitten tangled up in the branches of our hedge. He got her out, and she started nuzzling up to his face and purring. We set her down inside our screened-in porch. She was the most affectionate stray we’d ever encountered, but she had no identification.
JANESVILLE, WI
One Green Planet

Abandoned Dog Finds Forever Home at Bed and Breakfast [Video]

After being dumped outside the Villalobos Rescue Center, Virginia finally gets adopted and finds her forever home! Her new owner runs a dog-friendly bed and breakfast that Virginia can serve as a host at. Lindsay Pike traveled from New Orleans to Villalobos to open up a bed and breakfast, and...
PETS
tribuneledgernews.com

Guy Tries To Befriend A Stray Cat For Over A Year | The Dodo

Watch this guy spend a year trying to get the stray cat in his yard to come inside ❤️. You can keep up with Cinnabon the cat's adventures on YouTube: https://thedo.do/cinnabon. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Cat Rescued Two Weeks After Escaping Crate at Airport

Recently, Salvatore Fazio was traveling to Italy with his cat Ettore. However, Ettore broke out of his crate when he was being loaded onto the plane at JFK. Airport workers tried to catch the cat, but had no luck as Ettore swiftly ran away out of sight. Fazio, the cat’s...
PETS
One Green Planet

Raccoon Mama Goes to Incredible Lengths to Rescue Stranded Baby (VIDEO)

There’s no denying the tenacity or craftiness of a mother animal whose babies are in need of rescuing. Sometimes, she might need a little help from humans, but oftentimes, like the mama raccoon in the video, she takes matters into her own paws. The video above was recorded by a police officer in Missouri when he noticed a peculiar sight. As you can see, the baby on the street had been separated from their mama and sibling.
ANIMALS
One Green Planet

Uber Driver Gives Rescued Cat a Ride Home [Video]

Watch the nicest Uber driver help this woman rescue a stray cat!. This cat seemed very friendly and was walking a little too close to traffic, so a kind stranger decided to take him to a 24-hour vet. Unfortunately, they did not find a microchip. Everyone noticed just how calm and well-behaved he was, but they didn’t know what to do with him.
PETS
thecharlottegazette.com

Canine finds forever home

Sometimes the job of an animal control officer (ACO) has a happy ending. For Charlotte County’s new animal control officers Elwood Hamlet and Ross Russell that day came recently when the two were able to find a home for a pet canine. According to Assistant Director Francee Schuma with the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
One Green Planet

Want to Help Homeless Cats and Dogs in Animal Shelters? 5 Simple Ways to Get Started

When animals are abandoned and neglected or people are no longer able to care for their pets, it’s shelters, rescue groups and sanctuaries who step in to help. The care provided goes beyond the basic needs of food and a place to sleep; animals often require vaccinations, medical care, spay/neuter surgery or grooming before they can be placed up for adoption. It’s a lot to take on, especially when large-scale rescue operations or an abundance of kittens during the warmer months can place an extra burden on shelters. Whether it’s a large shelter in a major city, a small municipal shelter or a foster-based rescue organization, these caring individuals continue dedicating their time to a physically and emotionally draining labor of love.
HOMELESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy