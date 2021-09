BOSTON (CBS) — MassDOT is warning its employees that they have to act fast to meet Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID vaccine mandate deadline that takes effect Oct. 17. The transportation agency says it’s already too late for unvaccinated workers to start the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine process, and they are urged to find a Johnson & Johnson shot. “If you have not yet been vaccinated, the deadline to receive the first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, has passed,” MassDOT said in an email to employees. “The J&J/Janssen vaccine is currently the best (and only) option to be...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 HOURS AGO