Readers respond: Do something, Portland leaders

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I’m a homeowner and small business owner in Portland and am appalled by the increase in violence and the inaction of our elected leaders. Parkrose was shot up the other morning with around 150 shots fired. It’s a miracle no one was killed. Wake up, Commissioners Dan Ryan, Carmen Rubio and Jo Ann Hardesty! We need to beef up the gun violence reduction unit. They should be staffed to the gills. Further, we need more police patrols in our neighborhoods to ensure some semblance of law and order. District Attorney Mike Schmidt should understand that criminals need to have consequences or this behavior will continue. It’s beyond ridiculous at this point.

