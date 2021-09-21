Readers respond: Do something, Portland leaders

I was dumbfounded reading “State suspends prisoner work program 5 months after inmate escaped from forest crew, allegedly attacked 2 women” (Sept. 24). The first paragraph notes the “escape of a 14-time felon” now facing two attempted-murder charges for the beating of two women. The article notes that the South Fork Forest Camp is a “minimum-security” prison. How many felonies does it take to get sent to a real prison in Oregon? Why is a 14-time felon being allowed to work in areas where he may have the opportunity to escape and assault innocent people, as Jedaiah Lunn did? The Department of Corrections’ top two managers have paused the program for a review. Really? Let’s spend tens of thousands of dollars to consult equity advisers, mental health experts and activist citizens to decide why the system isn’t working. Maybe they can draw the line: 20 felonies and you’re grounded from work crews. It’s amazing how things continually don’t work in Oregon, yet everyone seems baffled as to why.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO