Things were looking a little dire for the Packers after their week one clobbering at the hands of the New Orleans Saints – a loss that only looked worse after the Saints were themselves clobbered by the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. But thankfully, when life has you down, there's always beating the Detroit Lions to put you back up on your feet – and indeed, Green Bay got the relief they needed at the expense of the silver and blue, taming the Lions, 35-17, in the Pack's home opener.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO