Madison City Commission approves resolutions

The Madison City Commission took action on a couple of resolutions during its meeting on Monday. Commissioners approved a resolution adopting the assessment roll for the city’s 2020 Sidewalk Improvement project. The properties included in the assessment roll had work completed by the city’s contractor for the project – J&M Construction of Madison. City Administrator Jameson Berreth told commissioners that one of the property owners had already made payment and the remaining ones will have until October 20th to make their payments in full. After that time, any assessments that have not been paid will go to the Lake County Auditor’s Office for property owners to be assessed for the amount that is owed.