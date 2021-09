Here in our little archipelago, we have opportunity to see birds from all corners of the globe, especially now, in late summer and fall. These birds passing through, unbeknownst to most, often have astounding migration stories to tell. Species like Arctic Tern, Red Knot, the tiny Blackpoll Warbler, or the various shearwaters that come from all over the seven seas to summer here, are true globetrotters. But yesterday a young birder named Alex Burdo made a rare discovery, right in his own yard, of one of the handful of species in the world that can claim the title of “longest migration”, in this case of any songbird. The non-descript little bird with these bragging rights is the Northern Wheatear, and boy do they have a migration story to tell.

