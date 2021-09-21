CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauna Bio Raises $9M in Seed Money

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 9 days ago

NEW YORK — Fauna Bio said on Tuesday that it has raised $9 million in seed funding. The financing was led by LifeForce Capital and included participation from True Ventures, Boom Capital, Pacific 8 Ventures, BioMed Ventures, Vibe Capital, and Arcadia Science. Fauna Bio aims to identify and develop new...

www.genomeweb.com

Comments / 0

Silicon Valley Business Journal

Early Money: A startup working on autonomous farm equipment is one of 7 Bay Area firms that just raised seed funding

Seven Bay Area startups disclosed seed funding deals in the past week. Among them were a San Francisco company that helps everyday people buy rental properties and a South San Francisco one working on self-driving technology for tractors and other farm vehicles. Here are the details:. Awning CRE Inc., San...
GenomeWeb

Hexagon Bio Raises $61M in Private Financing Round

NEW YORK — Drug discovery company Hexagon Bio said on Wednesday that it has raised $61 million in private financing. The funding round was led by Nextech Invest with participation from new investors SoftBank Vision Fund 2* and Casdin Capital and existing investors The Column Group, 8VC, and Two Sigma Ventures.
petsplusmag.com

Omaha-Based PetFriendly Raises $6M in Seed Funding

(PRESS RELEASE) OMAHA, NE – PetFriendly, a subscription pet care company delivering vet-quality flea and tick protection to customers’ doorsteps, announced that it has closed $6 million in seed funding. The round was led by an affiliate of McCarthy Capital and included participation from Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed...
thepaypers.com

Authena Raises EUR 2.1 Million in Seed Funding

Switzerland-based blockchain-based supply chain technology company Authena has announced closing a EUR 2.1 million seed funding round from angel investors from Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The firm also received funding from US innovation fund Ecliptic Capital which focuses on pre-seed, seed and Series A investments. Authena plans to use...
GenomeWeb

Lifebit Biotech Closes $60M Series B Funding Round

NEW YORK – Lifebit Biotech said this week that it has closed a Series B funding round worth $60 million. Tiger Global Management led the round, with participation from previous investors Eurazeo, Pentech Ventures, and Beacon Capital. London-based Lifebit is a biomedical software firm that makes CloudOS, a cloud-native, federated...
GenomeWeb

EKF Diagnostics Acquires Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory for up to $70M

NEW YORK – Point-of-care testing firm EKF Diagnostics said on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Advanced Diagnostics Laboratory (ADL Health) for $10 million in shares and additional performance-based payments of up to $60 million over the next three years. EKF said it has established a special purpose Texas...
GenomeWeb

OncoDNA, Sophia Genetics Partner on Tumor Profiling

NEW YORK – OncoDNA announced Thursday that it is partnering with Sophia Genetics to improve analysis and interpretation of genomic profiles. Gosselies, Belgium-based OncoDNA said that it will customize its OncoKDM genomic interpretation platform to work with Sophia's DDM genomic analytics technology. This, according to the companies, will automate analysis and translation of complex genomic data generated by DDM into actionable recommendations for individual tumor profiles.
GenomeWeb

New Leukocyte-Linked Loci Uncovered With Multi-Ancestry Genomes

NEW YORK – An international research team has detected new genetic loci involved in white blood cell traits using a whole-genome sequencing-based association study involving tens of thousands of individuals from a range of ancestral backgrounds. "Our results … extend the clinical importance of variants underlying WBC count and immune-related...
thepaypers.com

Ride raises EUR 1.5 million in seed financing round

Germany-based investment start-up fintech Ride has announced receiving EUR 1.5 million for its further expansion. The financing comes from investors including the family office of investor Raoul Heraeus and the venture capital company Social Starts. The fintech helps its customers to set up asset management company’s, and the fintech then takes over the company’s complete administration. Furthermore, Ride investors can make use of tax advantages and reinvest them in their portfolio. With the money raised, Ride plans to both expand its own platform and hire new employees.
GenomeWeb

Secondcell Bio Hopes to Make Creation of Cell Lines as Easy as Building Legos

NEW YORK – A new company called Secondcell Bio plans to make a cell engineering method that can create diverse cell lines that more accurately mimic human biology widely available to the research community. According to the developer, the method, called Chromovert, works faster and more efficiently than current cell...
GenomeWeb

Admera Health Seeks to Divest Pharmacogenomics, Clinical Services Business

NEW YORK – Admera Health said Tuesday that it is exploring strategic alternatives for its pharmacogenomics and clinical services business as part of a companywide strategic review. The company has engaged investment banking firm Back Bay Life Science Advisors to help with the process. Admera's portfolio of pharmacogenomics and clinical...
crunchbase.com

Aucto Raises Seed For Industrial Assets Marketplace

Most of us will never be in the market to buy or sell a moderately used welder’s cart, engine lathe, or 40-ton hydraulic jack. If we were, however, we’d likely encounter a corner of the industrial supply chain rife with inefficiency and waste–the kind of area that could use a startup’s fresh perspective for reinvention.
The Independent

Covid pill works against all variants including Delta, manufacturer says

Drugmaker Merck & Co’s experimental oral Covid-19 antiviral drug is effective against all known variants of the virus, the company said on Wednesday.Laboratory studies have shown that molnupiravir is effective against all strains of the coronavirus, including the dominant Delta variant, Merck said. But it added that the drug is most effective when given early in the course of infection.“Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current Covid-19 vaccines, which defines the differences between the variants — the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve,” said Jay...
GenomeWeb

Sequencing Study Points to Prenatal Development Syndrome, Possible Treatment Strategy

NEW YORK – An international team led by investigators in the US and Singapore has identified a syndrome linked to mutations affecting both copies of the "Wnt ligand secretion mediator"-coding gene called WLS that affects the prenatal development of multiple organ systems. "Our genetic findings provide evidence of impaired WLS...
GenomeWeb

Some Improvement for Two

Two patients with Leber congenital amaurosis have regained some vision — including being able to make out color — following a CRISPR-based treatment, NPR reports. It notes, though, that the treatment didn't work for everyone the study. Leber congenital amaurosis is an inherited form of blindness, and in the study,...
GenomeWeb

Nature Papers Malaria Parasites Evading Diagnostic Test, Computational Resources for Precision Cancer Treatments

By applying a combination of molecular, immunological, and sequencing assays to blood samples from thousands of individuals in Ethiopia, a team led by scientists from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill uncover evidence that the malaria-causing parasite Plasmodium falciparum is evolving to escape detection by rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). Most malaria RDTs detect antigens produced by P. falciparum, including histidine-rich protein 2 (HRP2) antigen. P. falciparum lacking genes for HRP2 and the closely related antigen HRP3 have been observed recently but it is not known whether these deletions confer sufficient selective advantage to drive rapid population expansion. To investigate, the researchers analyzed blood samples from 12,572 participants enrolled in a prospective, cross-sectional survey in Ethiopia using RDTs, PCR, an ultrasensitive bead-based immunoassay for antigen detection, and next-generation sequencing. Based on their findings, which were reported in Nature Microbiology, they propose that HRP3 gene deletions have arisen independently multiple times, followed by strong positive selection for HRP2 gene deletion due to RDT-based test-and-treatment. The findings, they state, points to the need for an assessment of these gene deletions in Ethiopia and surrounding regions and, potentially, a change in malaria testing policies in Africa.
GenomeWeb

Jackson Laboratory Modernizes its Research Data Storage Infrastructure

CHICAGO – The Jackson Laboratory is nearing the end of a multiyear project to upgrade and reconfigure its data storage to support rapidly growing research activities. To increase efficiency of storage management and help with grant budgeting, the institution is now slowly phasing in a plan to assign storage-related costs to each research project.
