Fauna Bio Raises $9M in Seed Money

By applying a combination of molecular, immunological, and sequencing assays to blood samples from thousands of individuals in Ethiopia, a team led by scientists from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill uncover evidence that the malaria-causing parasite Plasmodium falciparum is evolving to escape detection by rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). Most malaria RDTs detect antigens produced by P. falciparum, including histidine-rich protein 2 (HRP2) antigen. P. falciparum lacking genes for HRP2 and the closely related antigen HRP3 have been observed recently but it is not known whether these deletions confer sufficient selective advantage to drive rapid population expansion. To investigate, the researchers analyzed blood samples from 12,572 participants enrolled in a prospective, cross-sectional survey in Ethiopia using RDTs, PCR, an ultrasensitive bead-based immunoassay for antigen detection, and next-generation sequencing. Based on their findings, which were reported in Nature Microbiology, they propose that HRP3 gene deletions have arisen independently multiple times, followed by strong positive selection for HRP2 gene deletion due to RDT-based test-and-treatment. The findings, they state, points to the need for an assessment of these gene deletions in Ethiopia and surrounding regions and, potentially, a change in malaria testing policies in Africa.

