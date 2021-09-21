Virginia boy who cut dozens of lawns for free now challenging peers to give back to their community
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake middle school student who mowed his way into the hearts of many last year is now challenging others to give back to their communities. Thirteen-year-old Phoenix Browne cut 50 lawns for free for the elderly, single parents, disabled and veterans for free. Raising Men Lawn Care Services rewarded him with a new mower, weed whacker and leaf blower.www.wfxrtv.com
