CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia boy who cut dozens of lawns for free now challenging peers to give back to their community

By Stephanie Hudson
wfxrtv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake middle school student who mowed his way into the hearts of many last year is now challenging others to give back to their communities. Thirteen-year-old Phoenix Browne cut 50 lawns for free for the elderly, single parents, disabled and veterans for free. Raising Men Lawn Care Services rewarded him with a new mower, weed whacker and leaf blower.

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 5

Lynn Roberts
9d ago

Love this!! May God richly bless this kind and "big picture" thinking youngster! We all have a wonderful lesson to learn from this selfless young hero...💞😁

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill to avert shutdown

President Biden on Thursday signed a stopgap bill that will keep the government funded through early December, narrowly averting a government shutdown. The House and Senate each passed the continuing resolution earlier Thursday. The bill funds government operations through Dec. 3 and includes $28.6 billion in additional disaster relief and $6.3 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement, as requested by the White House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Chesapeake, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Chesapeake, VA
Society
City
Community, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#Weather#Photography#Rise Christian Academy#Virginia Virtual Academy#Instagram#Wfxr News

Comments / 0

Community Policy