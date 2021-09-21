Jenna Johnson Reveals How JoJo Siwa Saved Her Amid Dancing With the Stars “Slip”
Watch: JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars" JoJo Siwa deserves a Mirrorball trophy for her quick thinking on the dance floor. The Nickelodeon star showed off her best dance moves alongside her partner, Jenna Johnson, during the season 30 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, Sept. 20. And while the two executed their fast-paced minute-long quickstep routine to the tune of "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" by Jet, Jenna was close to hitting the ballroom floor (literally) for just a few seconds before JoJo scooped her up and saved the night before anyone could blink.www.eonline.com
