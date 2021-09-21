Criticized from all sides, Biden scrambles to address surge of Haitian migrants at southern border
WASHINGTON – Thousands of families and children huddle under a bridge along the U.S.-Mexican border in Texas. Others wade through the Rio Grande into the USA with containers of food and water, hoping they won't be swept away by the current. They wait days before processing by Customs and Border Protection officials, then they are often put on a plane and sent back to their home country.www.statesman.com
Comments / 0