Criticized from all sides, Biden scrambles to address surge of Haitian migrants at southern border

Austin American-Statesman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Thousands of families and children huddle under a bridge along the U.S.-Mexican border in Texas. Others wade through the Rio Grande into the USA with containers of food and water, hoping they won't be swept away by the current. They wait days before processing by Customs and Border Protection officials, then they are often put on a plane and sent back to their home country.

www.statesman.com

Fox News

Border cities to sue Biden for 'failure to enforce the laws'

The Texas county that saw a flood of 30,000 migrants earlier this month has said it will unite with neighboring counties to sue the Biden administration and push action at the southern border. "We’ve talked about immigration reform for as long as I can remember. Both parties have had control...
IMMIGRATION
Mercury News

In pictures: Haitian migrant influx at the U.S.-Mexico border

American immigration officials sent approximately 4,000 Haitian migrants seeking asylum back to Haiti on flights organized by the Department of Homeland Security over the last 10 days as part of a plan to clear an encampment of up to 15,000 people under the international bridge at the border town of Del Rio, Texas.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Mexico warned Biden his border policies would cause migrant surge

Buried 30 paragraphs into a New York Times story on President Joe Biden’s “chaotic” immigration policies, the paper reported that the Mexican government warned the Biden administration that its plan to undo President Donald Trump’s "Remain in Mexico" policy would lead to a surge in migrants at the border. From...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Protesters outside Mayorkas' house unfold giant foil blanket tying Biden to Trump

Protesters flocked to the home of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to object to the immigration policies currently in place at the southern border. Activists from Never Again Action, a left-wing Jewish political group, covered the front of Mayorkas' house on Monday in a foil emergency blanket that read, "Biden presidency, Trump policy," with a hashtag "KeepYourPromises" included at the bottom.
PROTESTS
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: What are the nation’s legal and moral duties regarding Haitian migrants at the border?

The U.S.’s top envoy to Haiti resigned abruptly on Sept. 22 over the Biden administration’s “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants crossing the border via Mexico into Texas. The resignation came amid debate over the U.S. decision to deport thousands of Haitians entering the country in search of asylum or a better life. Criticism over the policy […] The post Commentary: What are the nation’s legal and moral duties regarding Haitian migrants at the border? appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Thousands of Haitian migrants reportedly heading to US border

As a massive makeshift encampment of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants on the Texas border was just cleared out, thousands more are making their way from South America to the US border, crossing the perilous Darien Gap in Panama, according to new images and the Panamanian government. The Darien Gap is...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Civil war: the Democratic infighting threatening Biden's legacy

Eight months after Joe Biden swept to victory on a pledge to make America more livable, equitable and environmentally-friendly, a Democratic civil war is threatening to shred his domestic agenda. Internal squabbles are nothing new in Washington but twin proposals to spend up to $5 trillion rebuilding the post-Covid economy have laid bare the extent of the eyewatering divisions confounding the party in Congress. So profound are the disagreements between the party's left and centrist factions that they could easily leave Biden with no legacy to speak of and torpedo Democrats' chances in next year's midterm elections. By Friday morning, it is possible that Biden's bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will have failed, imperiling a larger, $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" package of investments in child care, education, family leave and climate mitigation.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden administration plans to revamp DACA after judge called Obama program that protects 600,000 immigrant Dreamers from deportation unlawful

The Biden administration on Monday took steps to revamp a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) proposal after a July ruling prohibited the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from granting new requests. DACA, which protects over 600,000 people who were brought to the country illegally as children, known as Dreamers,...
IMMIGRATION

