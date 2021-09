Carolina fans are about to get a big dose of former star tight end Greg Olsen, who will be the Fox Sports TV analyst for each of the next two Panther games. Olsen, who retired from the NFL earlier this year and still lives in Charlotte with his family, will travel to Texas to broadcast the Carolina at Dallas game on Sunday. It will be the first time he works a Panther game as a broadcaster rather than a player. He then will get to stay home for a week to broadcast the Panthers-Philadelphia Eagles game in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 10.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO