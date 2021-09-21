CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where The Heck Were The Eternals When Thanos Came Around? The Director Explains

By Carlie Hoke
 9 days ago
Marvel fans, rejoice! Eternals is almost here! Marvel’s Phase 4 has been pretty much nonstop content so far, with new and established MCU heroes popping up pretty consistently since the start of the year. The Eternals may be new on the big screen for the current franchise, but they are in no way young heroes. In fact, the powerful and totally badass Earth protectors have been around for thousands of years - so where the heck were they when literally half the planet (and universe) were snapped out of existence? Eternals director Chloé Zhao has now explained why the beings didn’t step in to lend a hand against Thanos.

