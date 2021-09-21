CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan McNabb’s daughter announces college commitment decision

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Donovan McNabb’s daughter Lexi inherited her mother’s and father’s athletic genes, and the University of Buffalo is set to reap the benefits. Lexi McNabb, a guard at Seton Catholic High School in Chandler, Ariz., announced on Monday that she has accepted a scholarship offer to play basketball at Buffalo. She made an official visit to the school over the weekend with her family, according to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

