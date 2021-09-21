Cobb Emergency office launches tool for Sept. 8 storm damage

MENIFEE – The Office of Economic Development has launched “SizeUp MENIFEE,” a free online market research tool for business owners who want to locate or expand operations in the city. “The City of Menifee is committed to helping our local businesses succeed and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, while simultaneously fostering entrepreneurism,” Mayor Bill Zimmerman said. “Our local businesses are the foundation of our local economy, employ our residents, create new jobs, and contribute to making our community a more prosperous place to live, work, play and stay.” Local businesses and entrepreneurs can now access industry-specific and hyperlocal information to help them grow and make smarter decisions using big data analysis for free, rather than using expensive third-pa.

