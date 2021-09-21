CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb Emergency office launches tool for Sept. 8 storm damage

By Wendy Parker
eastcobbnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReports of damaged homes and property continue to come into Cobb Emergency Management from last week’s torrential rainfall event. EMA continues to respond to reports, but now there is a tool to allow you to report damaged property directly to our emergency management teams. Use this link to access the...

eastcobbnews.com

Comments / 0

cobbcounty.org

Report Your Flood Damage to Cobb Emergency Management

Reports of damaged homes and property continue to come into Cobb Emergency Management from last week’s torrential rainfall event. EMA continues to respond to reports, but now there is a tool to allow you to report damaged property directly to our emergency management teams. Use this link to access the...
COBB, GA
