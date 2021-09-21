CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CNN Unveils New Inclusion Brand Campaign Amid Hiring Push

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago

The promo effort, "We are CNN," will include a 4 minute short film and a 60 second spot as the media company staffs up for hundreds of roles for its streaming expansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHOLa_0c38Cozq00
The "We Are CNN" promo. Courtesy of CNN
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

CNN on Tuesday is announcing a new brand marketing campaign, one meant to highlight the cable news channel’s efforts with regard to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The campaign, “We are CNN,” will include a 60 second spot called “The Screen Where It Happens,” as well as a 4 minute film called “The Work That Continues,” with each highlighting on-air talent, behind-the-scenes crew and senior executives.

The short film opens with CNN founder Ted Turner, speaking at the channel’s launch. “We hope that the Cable News Network will bring a better understanding of how people from different nations, can live and work together, in brotherhood, in kindness, and in peace,” Turner says.

The campaign was spearheaded by Johnita Due, CNN’s senior vp and chief diversity, equity & inclusion officer for WarnerMedia News and Sports. Due tells The Hollywood Reporter they conducted over 60 shoots in 6 countries for the film and spot.

“This is core to who we are and it is something we want the world to know,” Due says. “We want our external facing consumers to understand that internally we are working very hard to empower diverse and underrepresented voices, we are working very hard every day to make sure the stories we tell and the way we tell them, are making a difference.”

In a memo to staff Tuesday, Due and CNN chief Jeff Zucker wrote that “what differentiates us for our audiences and users is not just the stories we tell but what each of you contributes — and the personal experiences and perspectives you bring to our content and storytelling.”

“As the title of the short film states, the work must and will continue,” the memo continues (bolding theirs). “Our progress from past and current DEI efforts should inspire us all to do more. This work is the core of who we are today and what we can become. This is a collective responsibility we all share.”

Due says that while the company has produced sizzle reels highlighting its DEI efforts in the past, this is the first time that it will be showcasing them outside of recruiting events and trade shows.

“What we discovered last year with the video that we produced in the midst of a global reckoning on race, and in the midst of a global pandemic, was that this storytelling around our DEI efforts, and our commitment to them, can be so powerful that we didn’t want to limit it to just the occasional viewing at recruiting booths, or at speeches or panels,” Due says. “So this year we really embarked upon something bigger. We just thought this needs to be a large scale effort.”

It just so happens that the new campaign comes as CNN is in the midst of what Due calls a “seminal point in our organization’s history.”

“I don’t recall us ever having this many openings at once,” Due adds. “Not just because of CNN+, but we also have opening across linear. Recruiting is important to us, but more importantly we have decided that we want our audiences, and people externally, to understand what our values are. And diversity, equity, and inclusion have always been a part of our core.”

Watch:

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe Sign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Most Popular

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Stuns With First Trailer

By Ryan Parker

Emmys Analysis: The Changing of the Guard Is Complete

By Scott Feinberg

“Change That Is Long Overdue”: Why IATSE May Call for a Strike

By Katie Kilkenny

Jon Stewart Isn’t Laughing

By Lacey Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxPaY_0c38Cozq00

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Katty Kay: Former BBC journalist quits US media firm

Former BBC News presenter Katty Kay has quit her role at the US media company Ozy Media after just three months. It comes after the New York Times reported that an executive at the firm tried to deceive potential investors on a conference call. Ms Kay, who left the BBC...
BUSINESS
Ok Magazine

Vice President Kamala Harris' Office 'Deeply Concerned' After 'The View' COVID Blunder As Insiders Say Producers 'Embarrassed The Network'

Following The View's live on-air COVID-19 catastrophe that turned out to be a false alarm, Vice President Kamala Harris' staff is reportedly concerned about the way the situation played out. Article continues below advertisement. During the September 24 episode, before Harris was set to enter the studio for a live...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

CNN blocks access to its Facebook page in Australia

CNN has blocked access to its Facebook page in Australia after a court ruled media companies were liable for defamatory user comments on their stories. The court said media companies could screen or block defamatory comments if they wanted.
AUSTRALIA
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Ted Turner
The Guardian

Top Republicans rub shoulders with extremists in secretive rightwing group, leak reveals

Wealthy entrepreneurs and media moguls also named on membership list for influential Council for National Policy. A leaked document has revealed the membership list of the secretive Council for National Policy (CNP), showing how it provides opportunities for elite Republicans, wealthy entrepreneurs, media proprietors and pillars of the US conservative movement to rub shoulders with anti-abortion and anti-Islamic extremists.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Marketing Campaign#The Cable News Network#Brotherhood#Vp#Dei
MSNBC

In court case, Giuliani shed new light on the Big Lie's origins

The New York Times published a striking front-page report last week with a headline that read, "Trump Campaign Knew Lawyers' Voting Machine Claims Were Baseless, Memo Shows." As the article detailed, Donald Trump's political operation carefully examined key election conspiracy theories, found them to be baseless, and prepared an internal memo on the findings.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Majority of Trump supporters want to split the country in two

Most Donald Trump voters believe it’s time to divide the US in two, a new study has found.University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics, with a new initiative named Project Home Fire, explored the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.According to the findings, four in 10 Joe Biden voters (41 per cent) agree that the states should be split between “red states” and “blue states”, while more than half of Trump voters (52 per cent) would like to separate the country.“The divide between Trump and Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Heartland Institute

Covid-19 Is Not a “Pandemic of the Unvaccinated”

On Friday, September 17, the CDC published a study that refutes the common claim that Covid-19 is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” Coauthored by more than 50 MD’s and Ph.D.’s, the study contains data on the vaccine status of adults hospitalized with Covid-19 at 21 U.S. hospitals across 18 states during March to August of 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Whoopi Goldberg says Democratic Party sabotaged by far-left demands: 'We made ourselves the boogeyman'

Whoopi Goldberg said the Democratic Party is being sabotaged by far-left members. The cohosts of The View discussed the Democratic Party split in conversations surrounding the infrastructure and reconciliation packages, with some saying Democratic centrists such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are to blame for stalling the packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

MyPillow Finds New Resting Spot for Ads on Fox News

MyPillow, the direct-response sleep-support company led by entrepreneur Mike Lindell, has made a new bed for itself on Fox News Channel. A national commercial for MyPillow was spotted on Fox News Thursday, roughly two months after the company disclosed that it had sought to pull all of its advertising from schedules on the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet. The spot featured the founder and displayed a promo code for a package that contained five pillows that feature images from Bible stories, as well as a memoir — an offer he said was worth more than $200. Both Fox and Lindell have reasons to...
ECONOMY
Variety

Ozy Media Chairman Marc Lasry Resigns, as Company Faces More Scrutiny

Billionaire businessman Marc Lasry, who had just been named chairman of Ozy Media earlier this month, is the latest figure to cut ties with the crumbling organization. In a statement, Lasry said he would continue to be an investor in Ozy, but he felt he didn’t have the skills necessary to steer the company out of its current predicament. “I believe that going forward, Ozy requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I do not have particular expertise,” he said in a statement. “For that reason, I have stepped down from the company’s board. I remain an investor...
BUSINESS
Variety

Former BBC Anchor Katty Kay Departs Embattled Ozy Media, Just Three Months After Joining

Former BBC News anchor and correspondent Katty Kay, who had just joined Ozy Media in late June, has announced her exit following the recent controversy swirling around revelations of the digital company’s practices. “Yesterday morning I handed in my resignation to Ozy Media,” Kay wrote on Twitter. “I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters but I did not expect this!” Kay’s exit comes after a New York Times column, by Ben Smith, who revealed that Ozy Media chief operating officer Samir Rao impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with potential Goldman Sachs investors. Rao has now taken...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy