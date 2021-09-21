CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Leier: Federal hatcheries play a key role in North Dakota's fishing opportunities

By Editorials
Grand Forks Herald
 9 days ago

Numbers get hard to comprehend when I relay to North Dakota anglers that over the past 30 years, nearly 250 million walleyes and 2 million pounds of trout and salmon have been stocked in North Dakota waters. It's where a little perspective and history can help make you appreciate more...

KFYR-TV

North Dakota’s fight to keep the ‘701′

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to the way phone numbers are distributed in the United States, North Dakota could run out of 701 area code numbers by 2026. But some government officials are trying to preserve the ‘701.’. If you’ve been on Facebook recently, you know North Dakotans are a...
BISMARCK, ND
Williston Daily Herald

Hatcheries Make Historic Fishing Highs Possible

Numbers get hard to comprehend when I relay to North Dakota anglers that over the past 30 years nearly 250 million walleye and 2 million pounds of trout and salmon have been stocked in North Dakota waters. It’s where a little perspective and history can help make you appreciate more...
HOBBIES
The Dickinson Press

North Dakota's pheasant population down; grouse and partridge remain steady

State Game and Fish Department upland game supervisor Jesse Kolar said the annual upland late summer counts results were as expected, with indications that pheasant populations dropped from last year. On a positive note, sharp-tailed grouse and gray partridge numbers remained steady. The North Dakota roadside surveys, conducted in late...
POLITICS
Only In North Dakota

The One Hikeable Lake In North Dakota That’s Simply Breathtaking In The Fall

Lake Metigoshe State Park is a stunningly beautiful public recreation area located in the Turtle Mountains nearby the US/Canadian border. It’s pretty special year-round, but there’s something particularly incredible about it when the leaves begin to change and the air starts getting a little chillier day by day. This breathtaking fall hike in North Dakota […] The post The One Hikeable Lake In North Dakota That’s Simply Breathtaking In The Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Grand Forks Herald

Game and Fish Department continues to monitor EHD outbreak in North Dakota deer

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department continues to monitor an ongoing outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in wild deer herds, department staff said Wednesday, Sept. 22. To date, the most heavily affected area is along a portion of the Missouri River extending from just south of Bismarck-Mandan to the Garrison Dam, as well as a smaller area near Williston.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Drought Starting loosen It’s Grip Slightly

North Dakota's drought continues over much of the state. 75% of the state remains in an "Extreme Drought", the second highest level in the drought index. I know that doesn't sound particularly encouraging, however there is some improvement statewide, according the US Department of Agriculture's drought monitor map. The "Exceptional...
ENVIRONMENT
Grand Forks Herald

North Dakota's homeland security director tapped to oversee state parks

BISMARCK — Gov. Doug Burgum appointed the state's homeland security director and former Morton County Commission chairman as head of the North Dakota Department of Parks and Recreation on Monday, Sept. 20. Cody Schulz, who's been homeland security director with the Department of Emergency Services since 2018, was tapped to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Grand Forks Herald

UND, North Dakota cities, tribes and more receive federal grants

UND is among several entities that received grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. In total, more that $1.2 million in grants were given to North Dakota cities, tribes and colleges from a variety of federal agencies. The grants were announced by the office of Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
POLITICS
nddist.com

Amazon Opens 1M SF Warehouse in North Dakota; State's First

FARGO, ND — Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Fargo is up and running. Employees started work within the new one million-plus square foot facility on Sunday, Sept. 19. The new center is the largest structure in the State of North Dakota (in terms of square footage) and will be the workplace of hundreds of associates in the months and years ahead.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

A searing summer for North Dakota’s producers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first day of fall is Wednesday, rounding out a summer of blistering heat. The intense summer temperatures have impacted farmers and producers at all levels, even those who use irrigation. Sue Balcom of Root Sellers Farm brings produce to the Bismarck Farmers Market several times...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Duck Hunting Opener, Anything to Quack About?

The North Dakota duck hunting opener is tomorrow Saturday, September 25th a half-hour before sunrise. One of the most anticipated hunting openers in North Dakota every year. Hunters come from all over the nation to hunt ducks in our state, however, this weekend is for residents only. The non-resident duck hunting opener is Saturday, October 2nd. It's not uncommon to see license plates in small-town North Dakota cites from California to New York and everywhere between. Especially though, Minnesota and Wisconsin plates.
LIFESTYLE
Devils Lake Daily Journal

30 years of fishing in North Dakota Waters

Numbers get hard to comprehend when I relay to North Dakota anglers that over the past 30 years nearly 250 million walleye and 2 million pounds of trout and salmon have been stocked in North Dakota waters. It’s where a little perspective and history can help make you appreciate more...
HOBBIES
INFORUM

Doug Leier: 'The journey is half the fun' fits for hunting, too

The old parental response of “the journey is half the fun” to kids wondering “are we there yet” fits for hunting as well. Even just the scouting can make for memories. Most can think of a few stories where finding a place to hunt at times can be as much a part of the story as shooting a duck, buck or rooster.
HOBBIES
Grand Forks Herald

Game and Fish Department appoints Casey Anderson as new wildlife chief

Longtime employee Casey Anderson has been appointed wildlife division chief of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The appointment was announced Tuesday, Sept. 28, by Game and Fish director Jeb Williams. Anderson is a 20-year department employee. “Casey has certainly proven himself as a leader,” Williams said. “His experience...
POLITICS
Only In North Dakota

6 Incredible Wonders In North Dakota That You Can Witness For Free

It’s no secret that North Dakota is filled to the brim with incredible wonders, both natural and man-made, that are well worth a visit as soon as one has the opportunity. Better, still, is when these wonders don’t require a fee to enter or see; when one can see some of the most amazing sights […] The post 6 Incredible Wonders In North Dakota That You Can Witness For Free appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Times-Online

North Dakota’s Border-to-Border Tour

From the southern edge of North Dakota up to the Canadian border, there are monumental sights to see along North Dakota’s Highway 281. Here are some destination ideas on how to plan your multi-day adventure through lakes country. Highway 281. Day 1 | Ellendale + Jamestown. Day 2 | Jamestown...
LIFESTYLE
Grand Forks Herald

INVITATION TO BID PROJECT: University of North Dakota - Nistler College of Business and Public Administration Grand Forks, North Dakota.

INVITATION TO BID PROJECT: University of North Dakota - Nistler College of Business and Public Administration Grand Forks, North Dakota. Bid Package: #3 - AV Systems. BIDS CLOSE: Wednesday October 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST. PROJECT #: 5160006. DATE ISSUED: Wednesday September 29, 2021 BY: PCL Construction Services, Inc/ Community Contractors, Inc., a Joint Venture. OUTLINE OF PROJECT: University of North Dakota is currently constructing the new Nistler College of Business and Public Administration building on their campus in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The new facility will include audiovisual enabled teaching and learning spaces supporting the College of Business and Public Administration as well as the University as a whole. Spaces in the building include an auditorium, classrooms, business lab, career development center, conference rooms, group rooms, and offices, all of which shall include audiovisual technologies. TYPE OF BIDS: Separate bids will be received for the Bid Packages as listed above and described in Section 00 24 13 - Scopes of Work. CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: The Nistler College of Business and Public Administration project will be constructed by multiple subcontractors; managed by PCL Construction/Community Contractors, a joint venture. The contracts will be with PCL Construction/Community Contractors, a joint venture. THE OWNER: University of North Dakota 3791 Campus Road Stop 7107; Grand Forks, ND 58202. BID LOCATION: Community Contractors 4297 16th Ave. N, Grand Forks, ND Phone: (701)-772-2111 Fax: (701)-772-7049 Attn: Derrick Deering. PRE-BID MEETING: A pre-bid scope review meeting will be held for this package on October 7, 2021 at 1:30pm Central via Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Please reach out to Jared Kasper at JLKasper@pcl.com for the invite. Please direct all questions to Jared Kasper at JLKasper@pcl.com or (651) 263-1602. Bids received after the designated time will not be accepted. It is the bidder's responsibility to verify that mailed, faxed, emailed or delivered bids are in the hands of PCL Construction/ Community Contractors, a joint venture, prior to the time of the bid opening. OBTAINING DOCUMENTS: Drawings and Specifications may be obtained by contacting Jared Kasper at JLKasper@pcl.com or (651) 263-1602, please include contact information in email request. You can also order bid documents from Big Ink located in Grand Forks (701-757-4411) or joann@biginkprint.com. NORTH DAKOTA LAW: All bidders must be licensed for the full amount of their bids, as provided by North Dakota Century Code Section 43 07-05 and 43-07-12; and no bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and licenses, and any deficient bid submitted will be re sealed and returned to the bidder immediately. THE CONSTRUCTION MANAGER & OWNER reserve the right to reject & hold any or all bids for 90 days after the date fixed for opening thereof.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota's Flying Farmer Is Okay

(Makoti, ND) -- It seems that North Dakota's daredevil Flying Farmer is going to be okay. John Smith was taken to the hospital by helicopter on Saturday after his first jump in five years ended in a horrific crash. There were no updates on his condition afterwards, but his family says he is now out of intensive care.
MAKOTI, ND
Grand Forks Herald

Dry conditions across North Dakota a concern for fall hunting

BISMARCK -- Dry conditions across North Dakota will be a concern for fall hunting this year. Mike Anderson with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department discusses the conditions with Game and Fish director Jeb Williams, West Dunn Fire Chief Ryan Hauck and Sarah Duttenhefner, the Dunn County emergency manager.
ENVIRONMENT

