Doug Leier: Federal hatcheries play a key role in North Dakota's fishing opportunities

INVITATION TO BID PROJECT: University of North Dakota - Nistler College of Business and Public Administration Grand Forks, North Dakota. Bid Package: #3 - AV Systems. BIDS CLOSE: Wednesday October 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST. PROJECT #: 5160006. DATE ISSUED: Wednesday September 29, 2021 BY: PCL Construction Services, Inc/ Community Contractors, Inc., a Joint Venture. OUTLINE OF PROJECT: University of North Dakota is currently constructing the new Nistler College of Business and Public Administration building on their campus in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The new facility will include audiovisual enabled teaching and learning spaces supporting the College of Business and Public Administration as well as the University as a whole. Spaces in the building include an auditorium, classrooms, business lab, career development center, conference rooms, group rooms, and offices, all of which shall include audiovisual technologies. TYPE OF BIDS: Separate bids will be received for the Bid Packages as listed above and described in Section 00 24 13 - Scopes of Work. CONSTRUCTION MANAGER: The Nistler College of Business and Public Administration project will be constructed by multiple subcontractors; managed by PCL Construction/Community Contractors, a joint venture. The contracts will be with PCL Construction/Community Contractors, a joint venture. THE OWNER: University of North Dakota 3791 Campus Road Stop 7107; Grand Forks, ND 58202. BID LOCATION: Community Contractors 4297 16th Ave. N, Grand Forks, ND Phone: (701)-772-2111 Fax: (701)-772-7049 Attn: Derrick Deering. PRE-BID MEETING: A pre-bid scope review meeting will be held for this package on October 7, 2021 at 1:30pm Central via Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Please reach out to Jared Kasper at JLKasper@pcl.com for the invite. Please direct all questions to Jared Kasper at JLKasper@pcl.com or (651) 263-1602. Bids received after the designated time will not be accepted. It is the bidder's responsibility to verify that mailed, faxed, emailed or delivered bids are in the hands of PCL Construction/ Community Contractors, a joint venture, prior to the time of the bid opening. OBTAINING DOCUMENTS: Drawings and Specifications may be obtained by contacting Jared Kasper at JLKasper@pcl.com or (651) 263-1602, please include contact information in email request. You can also order bid documents from Big Ink located in Grand Forks (701-757-4411) or joann@biginkprint.com. NORTH DAKOTA LAW: All bidders must be licensed for the full amount of their bids, as provided by North Dakota Century Code Section 43 07-05 and 43-07-12; and no bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and licenses, and any deficient bid submitted will be re sealed and returned to the bidder immediately. THE CONSTRUCTION MANAGER & OWNER reserve the right to reject & hold any or all bids for 90 days after the date fixed for opening thereof.

