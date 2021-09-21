CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Home of the Sparrow’s Popular “A Door for Everyone” Contest Returns in October

 9 days ago

Image via Home of the Sparrow.

As October nears, the air turns crisper and front yard decorations of orange and yellow become more plentiful.

Fall decorations are here and helping them along is the Home of the Sparrow.

The nonprofit’s popular “A Door for Everyone” contest is back.

The contest encourages families to have some decorating fun while raising awareness about housing insecurity in Chester County.

Home of the Sparrow supports women and children facing homelessness by helping them achieve housing stability and have a door of their own.

“A Door for Everyone” runs across Chester County throughout October.

Anyone can participate. Decorate a door, window, or porch for Halloween or Autumn.

Add to the awareness by  downloading and printing this sign (in color or B&W) to hang near your decorations: A Door for Everyone.

Take a picture of your creation and e-mail it by Oct. 25 to Ashley Leiss, aleiss@homeofthesparrow.org.

Post your picture on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag, #ADoorForEveryone.

Prizes will be awarded for:

  • Scariest
  • Most Creative
  • Most Colorful
  • Best Fall Décor
  • Most Surprising
  •  Best Costume/Door hybrid

The Grand Prize winner will be featured in VISTA.Today!

A donation of $25 is welcome, but not required. A donation provides financial support and counseling to help women and mothers in Chester County attain stable housing.

“I hope that as people decorate their front doors and patios to celebrate fall and/or Halloween, they will be reminded how important it is for all our community members to have a place to call home,” says  Home of the Sparrow CEO Michelle Venema.

Find out more about the decorating contest.

Check out last year’s winners here.

Find out more about Home of the Sparrow.

VISTA.Today

In the Garden with Andrew: The Living Fence

For privacy at home or in the garden, I have always found that one of the most effective ways to accomplish this is by using living plants as formal or informal hedges, or simply by adding mixed plantings that can provide great privacy for both you and your neighbors.
SWARTHMORE, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
