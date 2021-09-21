CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Columbia by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-24 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Columbia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River near High Springs. * From late Thursday night until further notice. * At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 34.3 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Friday morning and continue rising to a crest of 37.3 feet early Sunday morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, High water will begin to impact docks and boat ramps in the area. * Impact...At 34.2 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the River Rise in O`Leno State Park downstream to the center line of the US 27 Bridge. * Impact...At 35.0 feet, Wooded areas along the river begin to flood. The boat ramp south of US-441 in Alachua County is inaccessible above this level. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, Water begins to approach two residences along the river at the end of Southeast Resort Circle in Columbia County. The boat ramp near the US-27 bridge in Columbia County begins to flood at this level. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, In Columbia County, Southeast Resort Circle floods near the entrance of the subdivision, restricting access to all homes in the area.

