Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 09:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in northeast Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Alachua and Union Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in northeast Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 8:15 AM EDT Friday the stage was 59.0 feet. * Flood stage is 59.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 58.3 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. * Impact...At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded.